Happy N7 Day to all who celebrate! Three years after Amazon MGM Studios bought the rights to the Mass Effect series of video games, an adaptation is now officially in development that will bring the Normandy and its crew to television at last. F9: The Fast Saga co-writer Daniel Casey has been tapped to pen and executive produce the series, which also comes from executive producer Karim Zreik and his Cedar Tree Productions banner. Iron Man and Uncharted producer Ari Arad and EA’s Michael Gamble are also attached to the show.

A Mass Effect adaptation has been a long time coming from Amazon, yet nothing has come particularly close since the company bought the rights to bring Commander Shepard and their team to life. Negotiations were underway to create a television series back in 2021 and there were attempts to jump-start a film based on the bestselling sci-fi games. Henry Cavill, ever a fan of video games, also shared his interest in joining the project back then when it seemed like the prospect of a series was gaining steam. With Casey attached, the company is now closer than ever to welcoming BioWare's beloved characters aboard its television slate. The process is still early on though, with no details given yet about the plot the show will follow.

Mass Effect is a space-faring sci-fi RPG series developed by BioWare and now published under Electronic Arts that kicked off with a wildly acclaimed first installment back in 2007. Players take on the role of Commander Shepard, the leader of the Normandy and its crew during a revolutionary future in which humanity and alien species have colonized the Milky Way Galaxy. Throughout the trilogy, Shepard forms close bonds with the crewmates they welcome aboard as they rush to save everyone from a race of ancient machines called the Reapers who threaten all life. Shepard's story spanned a trilogy of games culminating in 2012, though the series has since expanded to include a fourth game, Mass Effect: Andromeda, mobile titles, comics, novels, an animated film, and an upcoming fifth game that is still tightly under wraps.

What Has 'Mass Effect's Writer Done Before?

Image via BioWare

Until being tapped to take on BioWare's iconic franchise, Casey has been relatively quiet of late. F9 was his last project, though he has a few things on the horizon, including the Sasha Calle-led thriller Wardriver. His previous credits include the Jonathan and Josh Baker flick Kin, which featured, among others, Dennis Quaid, Zoë Kravitz, and Carrie Coon, as well as The Death of Michael Smith, which he also directed. On top of everything, he's known for his involvement in rewrites of 10 Cloverfield Lane. Mass Effect will be a huge opportunity for him to shine by adapting the expansive world around the Normandy, marking only his second television writing credit after the Lance Reddick-led series Drone.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the Mass Effect television series as it comes out.