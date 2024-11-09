Mass Effect is finally getting a television series, courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios. The new series features Daniel Casey (F9: The Fast Saga) as head writer, with Avi Arad (Venom: The Last Dance) and Karim Zreik (Daredevil) producing alongside EA boss Michael Gamble. Mass Effect was one of the few trailblazers in the video game world, and it only seems fitting that a series is on the way now that video game adaptations are a big deal in the world of movies and television. But what makes Mass Effect such a great game series, and will that translate to television?

‘Mass Effect’ Pushed Boundaries When It Was First Released

The original Mass Effect trilogy chronicled the exploits of Commander Shepard, a special agent known as a SPECTRE (Special Tactics and Reconnaissance), and the crew of the Normandy as they enter into battle with the artificial intelligence known as the Reapers. The Reapers have been collecting, then exterminating, sentient life throughout the universe in a repeating cycle. In their quest to stop the Reapers, players encounter a unique set of game mechanics: the "dialogue tree," which provides a variety of responses; the Paragon/Renegade dynamic, which sees Shepard making morally upright or morally gray choices depending on the situation; the choice to make Shepard a female or a male; and the chance to romance different characters, who vary in species and sexual orientation. This brought new dimensions to the RPG genre, effectively letting players have different experiences.

While the Mass Effect TV series probably won't be able to replicate every major aspect of gameplay, it should definitely keep the series' boldest aspects in mind. Seeing characters who aren't entirely humanoid express human emotions and desire is rare, even in big sci-fi franchises; leaning into that element can help Mass Effect stand out from Star Trek and Star Wars. Plenty of Mass Effect players also chose to be Paragons, so it'll be interesting to see if Casey sticks to that path or throws a curveball by going Renegade; after all, he did write some loveable rogues in F9, and it's another way that the Mass Effect show can stick out from its game counterparts.

The ‘Mass Effect’ Series Spent a Lot of Time in Development

News of the Mass Effect TV show going forward is also thrilling considering how long it's been since it was first announced. Amazon MGM first revealed that it was in talks with EA to develop a Mass Effect series back in 2021, but even before that there were apparently plans to adapt. Legendary Pictures was in talks to make a Mass Effect movie; given Legendary's tendency to lean toward producing genre fare that includes Pacific Rim and Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, it wasn't entirely a far-fetched idea.

But Mass Effect: Legendary Edition director Mac Walters revealed that the movie project fell through simply because Mass Effect's story is too massive to fit into a single film. Walters is right; given how events build up in the original Mass Effect trilogy, a television series would be the only way to fully capture the scope of the games while giving characters the necessary space to be fleshed out. Walters even compared the process of writing Mass Effect game missions to television, telling Business Insider: "When we build out a Mass Effect game, we have a backbone, or an overall story that we want to tell, but each level or mission is like its own TV episode."

‘Mass Effect’ Continues the Trend of Fan-Favorite Video Games Being Adapted for TV

Close

News of the Mass Effect show moving forward also comes at a time when many popular video games are receiving critically acclaimed film and television adaptations. Next month will see Sonic the Hedgehog 3 speeding into theaters, while Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and Arcane stood out for their animation styles and approach to characters' trauma. It also continues a trend for Amazon MGM: the studio is going all in on video game adaptations, fueled by the runaway success of Fallout. An upcoming God of War series recently received a creative overhaul, and the Secret Level anthology series will put its own spin on beloved video games.

It might have taken a while, but the Mass Effect series is finally coming at the perfect moment. Now all that's left to do is wait... and possibly see if Henry Cavill will show up in some capacity.