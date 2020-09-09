Exclusive ‘Mass Hysteria’ Trailer Has a Halloween Witch Hunt in Modern-Day Salem

Spooky season is upon us, which means its one of the most exciting times to keep an eye on indie horror and today, we’ve got an exclusive new trailer for the latest film from The Horror Collective. Set in modern-day Salem where the locals live out their infamous history via the daily tours and witch trial recreations, Mass Hysteria stages a horror-comedy after those quotidian events go all kinds of wrong on a fateful Halloween. When a tourist dies suddenly during one of the Salem Witch Trial recreations, the crowd turns on their hosts in a hurry, furiously demanding justice in a witch hunt for a new era.

From filmmakers Jeff Ryan and Arielle Cimino, the film stars Jeff Ryan (Orange Is the New Black), Charlie Pollock (The Good Wife), Michelle Veintimilla (Gotham), Louis Cancelmi (Billions), Destry Allyn (I Know This Much Is True), Scott Swayze (Brooklyn Moving Company), and Geena Santiago (YouthMin). Mass Hysteria arrives on VOD on October 1st and you can preorder the film here and check out the trailer debut below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Mass Hysteria: