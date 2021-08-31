The first trailer for Mass, the drama directed by actor Fran Kranz about four parents mourning in the wake of a tragedy, has just dropped. The film had its world premiere back in January at Sundance, where it received a mostly positive reaction. Mass will be released theatrically on October 8 via Bleecker Street. The film stars Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd, and Reed Birney.

The first trailer is fairly minimalist and doesn't reveal much, which is probably for the better. We get a sense of the film's main location, a conference hall located within a church, while voice-overs from several characters can be heard. The trailer then shows us the four main cast members sitting across from each other, having a mediation over a tragedy they both experienced, but in very different ways. It seems that one set of parents have lost their child in a tragic school shooting, while the child of the other set of parents was the perpetrator.

Image via Bleecker Street

RELATED:'The Night House' Trailer: Rebecca Hall's Sundance Horror Has Shades of Stephen King

While Mass serves as the directorial debut for Kranz, audiences may be most familiar with him as an actor from films such as The Cabin in the Woods and Much Ado About Nothing, as well as the television show Dollhouse. Kranz wrote and directed the heavy-hitting drama, which is not what most audience members would expect from him, but nevertheless, the film is already receiving some major critical acclaim. Mass is currently certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 93 percent. This may be Kranz's first time in the director's chair, but based on the critical, it definitely will not be his last. Plimpton, who is mostly known for her comedic parts, is also going against type here by appearing in a harrowingly dramatic role.

It is currently not clear how wide the theatrical release will be, but it already seems like Mass has the ability to be a strong box office contender among other smaller indie releases this October. Based on the reviews, it also seems like Kranz's drama may be seeing some potential Oscar buzz as well. Check out the official trailer and synopsis for Mass below:

Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Reed Birney and Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton), agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward. In Fran Kranz’s writing and directing debut, he thoughtfully examines their journey of grief, anger, and acceptance by coming face-to-face with the ones who have been left behind.

KEEP READING: 2022 Sundance Film Festival Requiring Vaccinations for Attendees, WIll Continue With Online Component

Share Share Tweet Email

The 'Uncut Gems' Criterion Is Getting a 4K Release — See the Cover Art Now 'Uncut Gems' will now come out the same day as Criterion's 4K releases of 'Citizen Kane' and 'Menace II Society.'

Read Next