Horror movies have always carried a social and political edge. From 1942’s Cat People to such modern fare as Get Out, The Purge, and The Hunt, the genre plays with important commentary on the national stage. A deep-cut thriller, Massacre at Central High, released in 1976, surprisingly packs in themes about bullying, the balance of power, and revenge. Writer/director Rene Daalder zippers these elements inside your typical high-school drama where bullies rule the roost and one new student dares to challenge the status quo. The horrifying aspects (the kills, the maddening character descent, etc.) collide with the underlining text to create something far better than it has any right to be.

What is ‘Massacre of Central High’ About?

Image via MPI Media Group

Written and directed by Rene Daalder, Massacre at Central High was initially released in September 1976 to minimal fanfare. It wasn’t until it found its way to VHS nearly five years later that it began stirring up conversation, including a New York Times review. Borrowing elements from Carrie, released the same year, it became lost in the shuffle. And that wasn’t for lack of strong story and character beats.

In the film, David (Derrel Maury) is the new kid on the block. Best friends with Mark (Andrew Stevens), he’s invited to join the cool group of high-school bullies, who hang out in the student lounge and generally make life at Central High a living hell. But he’s not like the rest. He has a conscience. When the resident tormentors take issue with him, strange and murderous things begin to happen around the school. A pile of dead bodies seems to point to just one person, but the police aren’t convinced the deaths are anything more than accidents.

‘Massacre at Central High’ Strikes a Deep Thematic Core