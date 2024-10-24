Fans of Peter Weir's masterful Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World have been waiting over two decades for another Aubrey/Maturin adventure - and there are signs on the horizon that the wait may be coming to an end. 20th Century Studios has a script for a prequel, and they want to make it. 20th Century boss Steve Asbell talked about the film in a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Says Asbell, "I’m trying so hard. It’s the first movie I worked on at Fox twenty years ago. We have a great script. It just needs the right director." The script in question was first reported in 2021, with Patrick Ness (A Monster Calls, Chaos Walking) set to pen it. It's unlikely that Weir would return to the director's chair for the film; he retired in 2010 after completing his final film, The Way Back. It is also unlikely that original stars Russell Crowe and Paul Bettany would return, although both were interested in returning for a sequel after the original film's release in 2005. Hopefully, however, Asbell is able to regain his sea legs and recruit a hardy crew for another voyage in the HMS Surprise.

What Is 'Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World' About?

Close

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World is an adaptation of Patrick O'Brian's novels, which chronicle the adventures of Royal Navy captain Jack Aubrey and his best friend, ship's surgeon Stephen Maturin, as their ship, the HMS Surprise, navigates the Napoleonic Wars. The film draws from several O'Brian novels, including Master and Commander, The Far Side of the World, and HMS Surprise. It depicts the struggles of the Surprise as it duels with the French privateer ship Acheron off the coast of South America. Over the course of the film, the close friendship of Aubrey (Crowe) and Maturin (Bettany) is tested, as the Acheron's commander proves as adept at subterfuge as Aubrey is, while Maturin is distracted by the biological riches of the Galápagos Islands. The film has been praised for its touching depiction of the bond between the two men, as well as its exhaustive attention to period detail and exciting naval battles.

Although Master and Commander was hailed by critics upon its release and has continued to be a mainstay of streaming services, it was considered a disappointment at the time of its release. It grossed $211 million at the box office, covering its $150 budget, but was vastly outgrossed by that year's other seafaring adventure, Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl. It was also overshadowed during awards season, as the final third of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy, Return of the King, swept the Oscars; Master and Commander was nominated for ten Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, but only won Best Cinematography and Best Sound Editing.

A Master and Commander prequel is in the script stage; no official greenlight has been given to the project. Stay tuned to Collider for future details.