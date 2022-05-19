The crime thriller sub-genre has offered movie fans some of the most memorable and enjoyable cinema experiences in the last couple of decades. Paul Schrader's upcoming film Master Gardener, which he wrote and directed, looks to be the next hit for the genre. Now, thanks to Bonnie Marquette, we have a new first look image at the film featuring stars Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver.

The image does not show us much, but it sees Edgerton’s Narvel Roth and Weaver’s Mrs. Haverhill sitting on a bench next to a very cute dog. Roth looks to be contemplating something said by Mrs. Haverhill. Also, an important thing to note about the image is the color palette of the film. Even though a mysterious crime is at the center of the story, this appears to be a very colorful film. In the image alone, the flowers, Mrs. Haverhill’s floral jacket, and Roth’s yellow gloves just pop.

Master Gardner, which was shot in Louisiana, recently wrapped filming. Along with Edgerton and Weaver, the film also stars Quintessa Swindell and Esai Morales. The plot of the film is as follows:

NARVEL ROTH (Edgerton) is the meticulous horticulturist of Gracewood Gardens. He is as much devoted to tending the grounds of this beautiful and historic estate, to pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager MRS. HAVERHILL (Weaver). When MRS. HAVERHILL demands that he take on her wayward and troubled great-niece MAYA (Swindell) as a new apprentice, chaos enters NARVEL’S spartan existence, unlocking dark secrets from a buried violent past that threaten them all.

Going off the synopsis, the image may be the scene where Mrs. Haverhill lets the news slip that Roth will be taking care of her great-niece. The plot overall sounds very interesting and the estate setting is unique for this sub-genre. It is going to be exciting to see what the “dark secrets” are and how the “violent past” ties into the crime element of the story. Whatever the case may be, Edgerton and Weaver are some of the best actors working today. Seeing these two masterclasses of acting together is going to be a real treat.

Master Gardener is being produced by Amanda Crittenden of KOJO Studios and Scott LaStaiti with David Gonzales who is Schrader’s manager. Luisa Law and KOJO Studios' Linda Ujuk and Dale Roberts are executive producers as well. On top of that, HanWay Films is handling international sales and distribution following their previous success with Schrader’s The Card Counter. The company is also co-repping the North American sale with David Gonzales.

There is currently no release date for Master Gardener. Check out the full image below:

