Paul Schrader's film Master Gardener has a new poster (tweeted out by Letterboxd) that pairs with the film's release. Joel Edgerton, one of the lead actors in the film, features front and center in the poster coinciding with the film's showing at the Venice International Film Festival.

The poster shows a closeup image of Edgerton as Roth, glancing off to the side. Roth has combed, slicked-back hair, a five-o-clock shadow, and is dressed in a black shirt and black jacket, with beautiful pink rosebushes in the background behind him. The poster lauds Schrader, "the Academy Award-nominated writer of Taxi Driver, The Card Counter, and First Reformed," and showcases the top-billed actors at the bottom of the poster: Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver, and Quintessa Swindell. The film title is in pink font, and the tagline reads, "the seeds of love grow like the seeds of hate."

The film features Narvel Roth (Edgerton), a horticulturist (or as the title of the film suggests, a master gardener) who works at Gracewood Gardens, a beautiful estate owned by a wealthy widow named Mrs. Haverhill (Weaver). Roth has a hurtful past that he keeps hidden, and the only one who knows of this past is Mrs. Haverhill, who uses it as an excuse to keep Roth under her thumb. She orders him to take on her estranged grandniece, Maya (Swindell) as an apprentice in the gardens. Maya comes with her own troubles involving drugs and her drug dealer, who Roth tries to shield and protect her from. From the care that Roth shows Maya, love blossoms.

Master Gardener is directed by Schrader, who has directed nineteen films throughout his career, including American Gigolo and First Reformed, the latter earning him his first Academy Award nomination. He wrote or helped co-write four screenplays for the Martin Scorsese films Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, and Bringing Out the Dead. Schrader also wrote the script for Master Gardener. Amanda Crittenden, Scott LaStaiti, and David Gonzales serve as producers, while Luisa Law, Dale Roberts, and Linda Ujuk serve as executive producers.

Schrader's film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on September 3 and has no official theatrical release date yet, so keep an eye on Collider for further details. Catch a glimpse of the film poster below:

