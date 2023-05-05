For over 40 years, Paul Schrader has carved his own path in the world of filmmaking as an original and uncompromising voice. First known for the screenplays he wrote for Martin Scorsese – Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ – Schrader has gone on to become an acclaimed and successful director in his own right. His character driven and at times controversial films include Hardcore, American Gigolo, Affliction, and First Reformed (for which he received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay). The prominent themes of isolation, guilt, spirituality, and sex feature throughout his films, in which the likes of Willem Dafoe, Richard Gere, and Ethan Hawke have delivered some of their best performances. Not only has Schrader endured as an independent artistic force in an ever-changing industry, yet some of his best work has come later in his filmmaking career. Schrader’s latest movie, Master Gardener, continues that trend.

Joel Edgerton stars as Narvel Roth, a meticulous horticulturist who has created an idyllic sanctuary for his demanding employer Mrs. Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver). When her troubled great-niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) arrives seeking an apprenticeship, Narvel's perfectly cultivated life begins to unravel, unearthing secrets from a violent past that threaten to destroy everything he holds dear. Master Gardener is part of a loose trilogy of films that includes the Oscar-nominated 2017 release First Reformed and 2021's The Card Counter. Although Schrader did not envision a trilogy, each film concerns lonely men dedicated to a specific vocation, who find themselves facing an existential crisis often brought on by the ghosts of a dark past that throw a carefully constructed present life into chaos.

Early reviews for Master Gardener have been strong, with critics stating that Schrader’s latest is a compelling if confrontational film that is rich in its symbology, surprisingly tender in parts, and bolstered by the strong performances of Edgerton and Weaver. Read on for everything you need to know about Master Gardener.

When and Where Is Master Gardener Releasing?

Master Gardener will release in theaters across the US on May 19, 2023, through Magnolia Pictures. Master Gardener had its worldwide premiere on September 3, 2022, at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where Paul Schrader received the Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement award. Master Gardener had its North American premiere on October 2, 2022, at the 60th New York Film Festival.

Watch the Trailer for Master Gardener

The trailer for Master Gardener was released on March 29, 2023. The film begins with Joel Edgerton’s lonely man Narvel narrating his latest journal entry, in which he writes how the smell from a Nandina plant provides a buzz like the one “you get before pulling the trigger”. As we are guided through Narvel’s world as a horticulturist for Sigourney Weaver’s wealthy matriarch Mrs. Haverhill, flashbacks to Narvel’s past as an enforcer in a white supremacist gang are shown throughout. When Mrs. Harverhill asks Narvel to take on her troubled young niece as an apprentice, Narvel’s carefully structured existence begins to unravel as the violence long buried within him begins to resurface.

What’s the Plot of Master Gardener About?

Master Gardener tells the story of Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton), a meticulous horticulturist who works exclusively at Gracewood Gardens, where he has created an idyllic sanctuary for his demanding employer, the wealthy matron Mrs. Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver), who Narvel is devoted to. When her troubled great-niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) arrives at her doorstep, Mrs. Haverhill orders a reluctant Narvel to take her on as an apprentice. An unlikely friendship develops between the two, but this new companionship threatens to unravel Narvel's perfectly cultivated life, unearthing secrets from a violent past as an enforcer for a white supremacist gang that threatens to destroy everything he holds dear.

Who’s In the Cast of Master Gardener?

Master Gardener stars Australian actor Joel Edgerton as Narvel Roth. Edgerton is known for his roles in the sports drama Warrior and the biopic Loving, and as the director of the psychological thriller The Gift (in which he also starred). Starring alongside Edgerton is Sigourney Weaver as Mrs. Haverhill. Since her breakthrough performance as Ripley in Alien, Weaver has become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars with roles in blockbuster films Ghostbusters and Avatar, as well as Oscar-nominated performances in Aliens, Gorillas in the Mist, and Working Girl. Quintessa Swindell, who is known for the Netflix teen drama Trinkets, the HBO drama In Treatment, and the superhero film Black Adam, stars as Maya. Esai Morales, who is known for his roles in the coming-of-age crime drama Bad Boys, music biopic La Bamba, and TV series NYPD Blue, stars as Neruda.

Who Made Master Gardener?

Master Gardener is directed and written by Paul Schrader, an American filmmaker who previously directed American Gigolo and First Reformed. Schrader also wrote the screenplays for Taxi Driver and Raging Bull. Producing the film are Amanda Crittenden (The Leftovers), David Gonzales, and Scott LaStaiti (Jane Got a Gun). Cinematography is provided by Alexander Dyna (First Reformed), with music by Devonte Hynes (Queen & Slim), and editing by Benjamin Rodriguez Jr. (The Card Counter.)

When and Where Was Master Gardener Filmed?

The production of Master Gardener was filled with many complications. Originally set to shoot in Australia, the Covid-19 lockdowns forced the production to move to Louisiana, beginning production there in February 2022. 76-year-old Schrader then faced numerous health complications. During pre-production the retina on his right eye detached, yet instead of opting for surgery (which could have grounded the film) Schrader chose instead to wear an eye patch. Then during filming Schrader, who is asthmatic, struggled with his breathing. Covid tests were negative, so Schrader completed filming with a nebulizer and an oxygen tank. After filming wrapped and Schrader returned to his New York home, he was diagnosed with pneumonia. After a week in the hospital, Schrader (ever the trooper he is) began editing the film.

The Best Paul Schrader Films You Can Watch Right Now

Blue Collar (1978)

Schrader’s directorial debut stars Richard Pryor, Harvey Keitel, and Yaphet Kotto as three Michigan autoworkers who decide to steal from the local union, only to find evidence of corruption which they then use as blackmail. A provocative and gritty drama that also succeeds as a black comedy, Blue Collar is also known for its tumultuous behind-the-scenes drama between its stars and Schrader, who suffered an on-set mental breakdown and almost quit filmmaking.

American Gigolo (1980)

Richard Gere stars in this neo-noir as a high-price male escort in Los Angeles who begins an affair with the wife of a prominent police officer, while also becoming the prime suspect in a murder. A character-driven crime drama of much style and controversy, American Gigolo is often regarded as Schrader's quintessential work, and it also featured the breakthrough performance of Gere, who delivers a compelling turn as a lonely man caught in a dark plot in the City of Angels.

Affliction (1998)

An adaptation of the Russell Banks novel of the same name, Affliction stars Nick Nolte as a small-town police officer who becomes obsessed with a murder case to the point of losing his sanity. A dark psychological drama and compelling character study, Affliction saw Nolte get nominated for a slew of awards, while Hollywood film legend James Coburn would win an Oscar for his performance as an abusive alcoholic father.

