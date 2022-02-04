Quintessa Swindell and Esai Morales have joined the cast of director Paul Schrader's next film Master Gardener, according to Variety. The two are set to star alongside Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver as Mrs. Haverhill.

Swindell, who pairs their role with a part in this year's Black Adam will play Maya, the troubled great-niece of Mrs. Harverhill (Weaver), who owns an estate worked by Narvel Roth (Edgerton), an enigmatic horticulturist. Harverhill encourages Roth to employ Maya as an apprentice, despite his protests, and things quickly go south, dark secrets arising from Roth's past and threatening to capsize the lives of everyone on the estate. Morales will play Roth's protection offer, who has not yet been given a name.

The film is not the only project this year for Edgerton and Weaver, either. Edgerton is set to star in the upcoming film Thirteen Lives, directed by Ron Howard, while Weaver is set to reprise her role in Avatar 2 from James Cameron, over ten years after appearing in the original.

Schrader's also wrote the film's screenplay. His work was most recently seen on screen with last year's The Card Counter, starring Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish, Schrader also previously talked about how Master Gardener compared to his previous work. "When the idea first started it was one of my male protagonists," said Schrader, "but then these two women intervened and it became something more complex and unique." KOJO Studios' Amanda Crittenden, Scott LaStaiti, and David Gonzales will produce the film. Luisa Law, KOJO Studios' Linda Ujuk, and Dale Roberts will be executive producers for the film. Principal photography on the film began on Thursday in Louisiana. HanWay Films is handling the film's international sales and distribution.

No official release date has been announced for The Master Gardener. In the meantime, fans can currently watch Swindell in Voyagers on HBO Max, and Morales in The Wall of Mexico on Tubi.

