If you had the displeasure of sitting through Black Christmas, Blumhouse's 2019 remake of the '70s slasher, you'll know that American colleges can be... well, creepy. They're creepy, entrenched in the values of the past, and for whatever reason, tend to attract nebulous ghouls who go around discriminately slashing people to death. Master, the new horror starring Regina Hall, looks to be challenging the familiar setting through the lens of America's racist past — and, if the new trailer is anything to go by, it's to extraordinarily unsettling effect.

"This place is cursed," a student glibly remarks. "No, really." We believe him, if not only for the presence of a hooded, ghostly figure who is absolutely, one-hundred percent hiding a blade or bludgeon under their lofty sleeves. Hall peels away the lip of her oil portrait to reveal some kind of graying, fleshy substance, and if that isn't an image fit to give anyone the heebie-jeebies, we don't know what is.

Mariama Diallo wrote and directed Master, her feature film debut, and it had great reviews out of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. In our 'A' rating write-up, we said: "With a stellar cast and inspired direction, Master is a thrilling and potent horror story about academia that has made its impact." Along with Hall, Master also stars Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam, and Amber Gray. Catch the new trailer below.

Master is set to hit Prime Video on March 18. Check out the trailer, poster, and official synopsis below.

Here's the official synopsis of Master:

"In writer-director Mariama Diallo's debut feature, Master, three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university whose frosty elitism may disguise something more sinister. Professor Gail Bishop (Regina Hall) has recently been promoted to "Master" of a residence hall, the first time at storied Ancaster College that a Black woman has held the post. Determined to breathe new life into a centuries-old tradition, Gail soon finds herself wrapped up in the trials and tribulations of Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), an energetic and optimistic Black freshman. Jasmine's time at Ancaster hits a snag early on when she's assigned a dorm room that is rumored to be haunted. Things get worse when Jasmine clashes in the classroom with Liv Beckman (Amber Gray), a professor in the middle of her own racially charged tenure review. As Gail tries to maintain order and fulfill the duties of a Master, the cracks begin to show in Ancaster's once-immaculate facade. After a career spent fighting to make it into Ancaster's inner circle, Gail is confronted with the horrifying prospect of what lies beneath, her question ultimately becoming not whether the school is haunted, but by whom.

