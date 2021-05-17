We are less than a week away from the Master of None Season 3 premiere, and Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes featurette to tease the anticipated new season. The small making-off brings series creators, Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang together with stars Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie to discuss the series’ changes for the next season.

The cast and crew talk about how Season 3 works as its own standalone story, exploring the marriage of Waithe’s Denise and her wife Alicia, played by Ackie. After four years since Season 2’s premiere, the return of the series in a new format is a test of the show’s popularity, providing new challenges. As Ansari tells it, “it was a little bit scary” to go through so many changes, but he, and all the cast and crew, are confident in the series success.

Titled Master of None Present: Moments in Love, the third season will reposition Waithe as the new lead, while Ansari has directed all five episodes for the season, and Ansari and Waithe also wrote the script for all the episodes. It's still unclear if Ansari will play any part in the upcoming Season 3 of Master of None. Other characters are also missing from this season’s trailer, such as Eric Wareheim’s Arnold and Alessandra Mastronardi's Francesca. This season already has a lot to explore by diving into Denise’s and Alicia’s relationship, meaning there might not be much time for side characters anyways.

Master of None Present: Moments in Love will be available on Netflix this Sunday, May 23. Check out the full featurette below as well as some new first-look images from the making of this new season:

Here's the synopsis for the upcoming season of Master of None:

The Emmy Award-winning MASTER OF NONE returns with a new season that chronicles the relationship of Denise (Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie). Directed by series co-creator and Emmy winner Aziz Ansari, and scripted by Ansari and Waithe, this new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised. Co-created by Ansari and Emmy Award winner Alan Yang, Season 3 delivers an evolution of the series that remains tethered to previous seasons while breaking new storytelling ground of its own.

