Aziz Ansari’s hit Netflix series Master of None is debuting its third season next month. A recent tweet from Netflix revealed that the newest season of Ansari’s show is part of the streaming giant’s May lineup. It’s been reported that the second season will not follow Dev Shaw, played by Ansari, and instead will feature Lena Waithe’s supporting character, Denise, as the main protagonist. Naomi Ackie, who was featured in the sophomore season of Netflix’s The End of the F****** World, is in talks to join the cast of Master of None’s third season in a major role.

The third season of Master of None is set to be called Master of None Presents: Moments in Love. There will reportedly be five episodes in the season and they are all directed by Ansari. Waithe also co-wrote the entire season with Ansari, but it is not clear whether Ansari will reprise the role of Dev in any capacity this season. The choice to switch point of view from Dev to Denise seems very warranted, especially since Denise’s solo episode from season 2, "Thanksgiving," earned both Waithe and Ansari an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Writing.

"Thanksgiving" dealt with Denise coming out to her family, and is arguably the most honest piece of writing on the show. This was the show’s second Emmy win, after Ansari and co-writer Alan Yang won the same award for the first season episode, "Parents." There has been a large gap in the production of Master of None, with the first season airing in 2015, and the second not premiering until 2017. Season 3 was not even announced until January of this year.

At the moment, nobody knows for certain whether Master of None Presents: Moments in Love is actually a third season of the series or if it’s just a spin-off and entirely its own thing. Regardless of what it will be labeled as down the line.

Master of None Presents: Moments in Love will debut on Netflix in May, although an exact date has yet to be announced. The first two seasons of Master of None are currently available to stream on Netflix.

