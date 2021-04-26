After much speculation surrounding the fate of the series, Netflix has finally released a trailer for Season 3 of its Emmy-winning series Master of None.

Master of None Presents: Moments in Love repositions Lena Waithe's character Denise as the new lead, and the season will chronicle her relationship with her partner Alicia, played by BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). Moments in Love will remain tethered to previous seasons of the show while breaking new storytelling ground of its own.

The five-episode season is billed as a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised.

Aziz Ansari, who co-created the series with Alan Yang, stays behind the camera, for the most part, having directed all of the Season 3 episodes, which he shot on film and co-wrote with Waithe. Ansari, Yang, Waithe and Ackie executive produced the new season along with Michael Schur, Dave Becky, David Miner, Igor Srubshchik and Aniz Ansari, while Cord Jefferson and Eric Wareheim served as co-executive producers.

Netflix will release the new season of Master of None on Sunday, May 23, and I can't wait for this series to return as I think it's one of the best shows the streamer has ever had the privilege of airing. The writing is superb, and even though I'm curious about Dev's further adventures, especially in light of the personal growth Ansari has experienced in recent years, I'm excited to see Denise steal the spotlight, as she's a fascinating character as well.

Watch the trailer below, and let me know if you'll miss characters like Wareheim's Arnold, Alessandra Mastronardi's Francesca, and Dev's parents. It's possible all of them could appear in some capacity this season, they just don't seem to be in this trailer, which wisely keeps the focus on Denise and Alicia.

