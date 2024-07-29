The Big Picture Master of the House blends murder mystery with family drama, captivating Netflix viewers.

Viewers are hooked by its rich characters, suspenseful plot, and unexpected twists in the Thai drama.

The show joins other successful non-English titles on the platform.

If there's one type of story that instantly grabs a viewer's attention is a murder mystery. The need to find out who murdered who and why keeps us tied to the story, but depending on the additional elements we can get a lot more hooked. This is what happened with Master of the House, a new soapy drama from Thailand that's making waves among Netflix subscribers. The seven-episode series climbed to #1 among the most-watched non-English titles and is also among the Top 10 most-watched titles on the U.S. regardless of language.

It's pretty easy to see why Netflix subscribers are intrigued by Master of the House. With elements from Succession, Dynasty, Yellowstone and other family business stories, the show centers around a wealthy family who gets surprised during their patriarch's birthday dinner. He shocks everyone when he suddenly announces that one of his maids will become his legal wife and, because of that, has a right to inherit his fortune in case something happens. And then something does happen: the man falls from a balcony and breaks his neck.

Master of the House is the kind of story in which everyone is a suspect because everyone has a problem with the victim. Whether the patriarch really did die by accident or someone pushed him becomes irrelevant once his children — and the new wife — start fighting over who will get the bulk of his money. The characters are also deliciously evil, with personalities that range from cruel to downright abusive. So viewers have double the fun while watching them go at each other's throats.

Foreing Language Titles Are Rising on Netflix Charts

Master of the House is yet another production that shows the potential of stories that hail from around the world. While South Korea's K-dramas have certainly earned a spot among audiences from all over the world, the streamer is slowly letting its viewers see that if they keep their hearts open, there are a lot more stories from other countries that can become their next favorite.

Of course, this isn't limited to Asian productions. Just a couple of weeks ago, Brazil also rose to the top at Netflix with its telenovela Desperate Lies. Similarly, Italian thriller Vanished Into The Night keeps impressing viewers and constantly stays among the most-watched non-English movies on the platform.

All episodes of Master of the House are available to stream now.

