As part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, the streaming service has released the first official teaser for Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Plus, in addition to the highly anticipated first footage, Netflix has also announced a new special, entitled Revelations: The Masters of the Universe Revelation Aftershow. Both Masters of the Universe: Revelation and this aftershow will debut on July 23.

The teaser for Masters of the Universe: Revelation very much resembles the original 1980’s animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. But the new show, as imagined by showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith, is a sequel to that series, set after an epic battle between He-Man and Skeletor. This footage heavily focuses on the action, as we see a montage set to Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero” which includes the Skeletor and He-Man fight, several other battles, and even a quick look at He-Man riding Battle Cat.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation voice cast includes Chris Wood (Prince Adam / He-Man), Mark Hamill (Skeletor), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Teela), Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn), Alicia Silverstone (Queen Marlena), Henry Rollins (Tri-Klops), Steven Root (Battle Cat), Alan Oppenheimer (Moss-Man), Griffin Newman (Orko), and many others. Smith also has brought some of his favorite collaborators to the animated series, including Jason Mewes (Stinkor), and Justin Long (Roboto).

Revelations: The Master of the Universe Revelation Aftershow will be a 25-minute episode hosted by Smith, executive producer and Vice President, Content Creative, Mattel Television Rob David, and Tiffany Smith, who will voice Andra. The special will also feature many voice actors from the show, including Hamill, Wood, Gellar, Headey, Rollins, Newman, Mewes, and Oppenheimer.

Part 1 of Master of the Universe: Revelation, which will be five episodes, will premiere on July 23 on Netflix. Check out the first teaser below.

