Ghost stories aren’t always frightening faces in windows or doors slamming closed by themselves; sometimes it's only the idea of a ghost that elicits terror. That kind of ambiguity is what drives Mariama Diallo's debut film Master, where Regina Hall plays Gail Bishop, the first Black “master” or dean at an elite New England university. As Gail struggles to navigate the politics of the mostly white staff and faculty, a freshman student, Jasmine (Zoe Renee), also faces countless microaggressions from the school – and begins to believe that a ghost is haunting her dorm room. The supernatural horrors aren’t necessarily at the front and center of Master, but the deeply uncomfortable interactions Jasmine and Gail have with their peers are guaranteed to make you squirm, especially since the movie draws inspiration from a very real and very shocking case of extreme cultural appropriation.

The Haunting in ‘Master’ Isn’t Just From a Ghost

Image via Amazon Studios

When Jasmine moves into her new college dorm, she quickly learns of a disturbing legend surrounding her room. A local woman was once hanged as a witch and now haunts the dorm in revenge. Jasmine doesn’t think much of it at first and is more bothered by the awkward interactions she has with her mostly white classmates. These include being “flatteringly” compared to random Black celebrities and being suspected of stealing from the library. But the most uncomfortable moment comes from drunken frat boys and sorority girls singing along to an explicit rap song at a party Jasmine is attending. They practically scream the n-word as they circle around one of the only Black students at the party (and seemingly the school). It’s an extremely tone-deaf moment that exacerbates Jasmine’s feeling of being othered by everyone around her when she’s just trying to live a normal life. Things escalate to the point of a burning cross appearing in front of her dorm, and she also starts having nightmares about the ghost; the two experiences merge until she fears that the ghost really is trying to harm her.

Meanwhile, Gail is having her own nightmarish visions, ranging from a Black maid sobbing in her house to maggots pouring out of the mouth of Gail's own portrait. The key difference between Gail and Jasmine’s experiences is that Gail’s are explicitly tied to racism, while Jasmine’s ghost has virtually nothing to do with it. While this feels a bit like a missed opportunity, it does help keep the movie’s supernatural aspects more ambiguous, as there’s an implication that Jasmine’s haunting is being manufactured by a living person. And because Gail’s experiences are so tied in with her ongoing struggle to navigate Ancaster’s mostly white population and Jasmine’s issues, her visions could be seen as her mind trying to tell her that Ancaster is indeed "haunted" by its own past.

‘Master’ Parallels a Real-Life Incident of False Identity