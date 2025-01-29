Book publisher Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) returns for one last hurrah in a new series for Masterpiece Theater. PBS revealed that the character will give her final farewell in the adaptation of Marble Hall Murders. This is the third part of the series that started with Magpie Murders, originally released in 2022. The book series stems from the mind of Anthony Horowitz, author of the best-selling mystery books.

“I’m so happy to bring the team back -- stars, director, producers and crew-- for a third instalment of what has been a fantastically successful TV series," Horowitz said in a statement. "I have a feeling this could be the best yet."

After a whirlwind adventure in Greece, Susan Ryeland returns to England for yet another mystery surrounding Alan Conway’s (Conleth Hill) detective protagonist, Atticus Pünd (Tim McMullan). All of Susan’s crime-solving stems from the author's books, as she imagines speaking to Pünd, who helps her through the case. The timeline of the series flips back between Susan’s real world and the fictional world of Pünd’s mystery. In Marble Hall Murders, a new writer has taken over the late Conway’s literary works and has published “Pünd’s Last Case.” Once again, the secrets of a real-life killer are hidden within the contents of the mystery series, and Susan is the only one who can solve the case.

What Happens In the Susan Ryeland Mysteries?

Anthony Horowitz’s series of mysteries are lighthearted and whimsical, a trait that translates well to television. Time and time again, Lesley Manville's television character finds herself pulled into the strangest of circumstances, and she has to take it upon herself to solve these literary crimes. The first series, Magpie Murders, follows Susan in her capacity as a book publisher. She gets a manuscript from a prolific mystery writer, Alan Conway. The only issue is that he is quickly found murdered, and the last chapter of the manuscript is missing. Armed with the fictional detective and her knowledge of publishing, Susan realizes that the murderer is named in the final pages and whoever killed Conway took it to cover their tracks.

At the end of it all, it seems that maybe a book editor isn’t the best person to be solving crimes because Susan almost loses her life in a fire that takes out her publishing house. This traumatic event pushes her to take a page from The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and take her services abroad. She opens a hotel with her partner in Moonflower Murders only to find that Conway’s books come back to haunt her in another mystery. Horowitz’s stories are escapist gems that bring the viewer into a colorful world.

There is no news about a release date yet, but fans of the series can follow Collider for further updates.