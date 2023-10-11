The Big Picture Edgar Allan Poe's work has enduring popularity because of its universal themes and clear authorial voice, drawing from his own life experiences and perspectives.

Other than being in the public domain, there's a reason why the work of Edgar Allan Poe has been retold over and over again. Like Mary Shelley before him and H.P. Lovecraft after, there is something so universal about the imagery and themes, yet they have a clear voice that speaks with the perspective and life experiences of the author. Shelley used the enlightenment-era scientific ideas she'd grown up around to create Frankenstein's Monster, Lovecraft was a man who felt a very deep and debilitating paranoia that would turn everyday things into living nightmares. Nowhere is this more apparent than in Poe's work, where one could make an argument for almost all of his poems and stories speaking to some aspect of his own life. This is why his work is seen everywhere, either as a reference or as a full adaptation. This makes a search for the best a challenge, to say the least, primarily because at the end of the day it's super subjective. In my eyes there are many runners-up, any of Roger Corman's Poe Cycle, especially House of Usher, Extraordinary Tales, an animated Poe medley that's not perfect but has one hell of a voice cast, or that one The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror segment. For the sake of this article, only one can take the crown, and to me, the best adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's work comes from a criminally underrated horror anthology.

Why Was 'Masters of Horror' Such a Good Adaptation?

Masters of Horror aired on Showtime for two seasons from 2005 to 2007, and its novel concept is summed up in the name. Twenty-six episodes, twenty-six short films directed by some of the greatest minds in horror cinema, including but not limited to John Carpenter, Tom Holland (not that one), Takashi Miike, and Dario Argento. A blend of original stories, adaptations, and mythology, think Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities but without a host and longer. Were they all winners? No, but not even the best anthology series has a perfect run, but even approaching 20 years later there are still episodes that remain in the minds of horror fans who watched it.

Carpenter's "Cigarette Burns" is considered a classic for not only him but also star Norman Reedus, and Miike's "Imprint" was so twisted that the episode was pulled from television. My favorite episode, and the winner for best Poe adaptation, comes from the late, great Stuart Gordon of Re-Animator and From Beyond fame: "The Black Cat."

Set in 1840s Philadelphia, the episode focuses on Edgar Allan Poe (Jeffrey Combs) whose life is a bit of a mess right now. His wife (and cousin, lest we forget) Virginia (Elyse Levesque) is suffering from tuberculosis, and he's going through a period of severe writer's block. This doesn't help the fact that he's living from paycheck to paycheck, under the thumb of his publishers, and using what little money he has to enable his alcoholism. Worse still, his cat Pluto has been acting up lately, being aggressive and destructive. Will his feline tormentor be his ruination or the inspiration for one of his fantastic tales?

First, this is one of Combs' best performances, possibly his best period. From the look to the voice, he just falls so deep into the character while bringing all the drama at the same time, he's the best onscreen depiction of Poe, easily. He and Gordon worked on a fantastic one-man audio show about the writer, Nevermore: A Night With Edgar Allan Poe. The rest of the cast is also great, Levesque playing the deteriorating Virginia with a lot of doe-eyed innocence that offsets the bloody horror of consumption, the tone is classic Baltimore Gothic, and where they happen the practical effects are spectacularly gnarly.

What Is "The Black Cat" About?

The story that this episode adapts is of course "The Black Cat," originally published in 1843 for The Saturday Evening Post. It is written from the perspective of a madman who awaits execution, as he tells us the story of how he ended up on the gallows. Once a good man and a lover of animals, the narrator loses himself to alcoholism and starts to mistreat his and his wife's pets, including gouging out the eye of his cat, Pluto. He ends up killing the poor kitty in a drunken fury, and after feeling remorse for his actions, he adopts another one-eyed cat with a strange pattern around its neck. Soon enough, the second cat also drives him insane, and he attempts to kill it, killing his wife instead when she interferes. He plasters his wife inside the cellar wall and notices the cat has vanished, as a result believing the nightmare is over. After a few days of peace, the police come to investigate the disturbance, and after hearing wailing coming from within the bricks, they tear down the wall and find the woman's corpse, the black cat sitting on top.

Like "The Tell-Tale Heart" before it, "The Black Cat" is a story that meditates on guilt and the ways it can tear one's mind apart. But unlike "The Tell-Tale Heart," it focuses rather specifically on alcoholism and its negative effects on the sufferer's personality. This is something that many believe Poe was extremely familiar with. Mental illness of all kinds is a significant theme in Poe's work, from bereavement to anxiety, his tales of horror and woe being informed by his own rather unfortunate life. Poe writes like a man who can feel that he's losing his mind, being crushed under the weight of losing loved ones to disease, living through a horrific cholera pandemic, seeing the world for all of its ugliness, and using all the wrong avenues to escape from it. After all, mental healthcare wasn't in great shape in the 19th century.

Keeping all that in mind, it's no wonder that Gordon decided to take a semi-autobiographical route when adapting "The Black Cat," replacing the nameless narrator and his wife with Edgar and Virginia. Virginia's tuberculosis is woven into the plot, almost succumbing to it multiple times which adds further pressure and heartbreak to her wreck of a husband. Edgar is a man who has a strange yearning for violence, having elaborate fantasies of hurting and killing the people around him, including his pets, and quite gruesomely his wife. This is what the plot, of Edgar walking the dark path of the story's protagonist, ends up being: An elaborate fantasy, resulting in a tentatively happy ending as he puts the story he imagined into writing.

Why Semi-Autobiography Works for "The Black Cat"

The ending is quite cheery for a Masters of Horror episode, all of Edgar and Virginia's pets are fine and dandy, and "The Black Cat" is born with its publication saving them from bankruptcy. However, the happiness is implied to be temporary, which in reality it was. Virginia still had tuberculosis and would die from it in 1847, which would end up pushing Poe into a darker place. He would end up dying in 1849, the cause to this day being unknown, but one can take their pick from alcohol poisoning, substance abuse, or even suicide. This is where we get to the dichotomy of who Edgar Allan Poe is in the 21st century, which is a dichotomy that "The Black Cat" explores in its interpretation.

We see Edgar Allan Poe as a mad genius, a weaver of horrific tales who saw death and destruction all around him, and from it found inspiration, even beauty, before mysteriously dying. He lived the life worthy of a deeply messed up gothic melodrama, but it's important to note that living through a deeply messed up gothic melodrama would be an incredibly traumatic experience. We see it in this episode, Edgar's life isn't glamorous or poetic, it's miserable. He owes a lot of people money he doesn't have, he's made an adversary out of his contemporaries due to his career as a literary critic, and his wife is dying of the same disease that took his mother.

Edgar's character in "The Black Cat" is a deeply feeling and rather macabre man with a sense of showmanship from his actor parents, that's true, but he's also losing his grip. He's constantly failing the people he cares about, and he hates himself for it. The guilt that he feels causes him to drink until he stops feeling it, which causes him to drunkenly act out, which causes him to feel guilty again. Self-sabotage is a significant theme in this episode, and severe mental illness can cause cycles in one's behavior that are difficult to break. It took a nightmare, a vision of the worst results of this behavior in the form of one of his darkest stories, to snap him out of it, allowing a brief moment of inspiration.