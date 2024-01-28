The Big Picture Austin Butler and Callum Turner, who star in Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air, formed a strong brotherhood with their fellow airmen during intensive training for the series.

Butler and Turner play Majors in the US Air Force, learning leadership and teamwork skills from their training under Captain Dale Dye.

The characters played by Butler and Turner, Major Gale Cleven and Major John Egan, have an unlikely friendship based on their shared mission to protect and serve before it was mandatory.

Austin Butler and Callum Turner are just two of the names attached to Apple TV+'s glossy and epic Masters of the Air. The remarkable real-life saga of the American Eighth Air Force will be brought to life in this series. It focuses on the courageous exploits of young pilots who risked everything to engage the German military in aerial combat. Butler and Turner engaged in intensive training for the project, and speaking to Collider's Carly Lane, Butler revealed that the brotherhood forged with his fellow airmen helped bring the show to life, as he explains.

"I think I took everything from it. It was the foundation. It was where I got to meet so many of the people that I was working with, and so that's where we really started to form those bonds and the feeling of brotherhood," said Butler, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis last year.

He continued, explaining that he and Turner play two Majors in the US Air Force, which put them in a position of leadership within the project, and the ideals learned from the training they received under the tutelage of Captain Dale Dye during their preparation was pivotal in getting themselves ready for battle.

"Callum and I are majors, and so the feeling of leadership and having to look out for everyone and make sure that if anybody's falling behind, how do you support them and lift them up? So, it felt like being a big brother to a large group of young guys. So, I felt a lot of that, but also the education of it. We were being led by Captain Dale Dye, who is just remarkable and he knows so much about the military and about that time period, so learning from him about the history of World War II and the world at that time, and what led us there, that was really amazing."

Who Does Austin Butler Play in 'Masters of the Air'?

Butler plays Major Gale Cleven, while Turner is Major John Egan. Cleven is a quiet, introverted sort while Egan is very out there. The pair would not be friends normally, but Turner expanded on the point Butler made about brotherhood, which can be forged in the most unlikely of circumstances and with those you may not be likely to partner up with, unless left without a choice.

"Opposites attract, darling. That’s the way it goes. He’s the yin to my yang. I love that about them. I love that they're so different in their personalities because the further away they are, the more it makes sense that at the core of their friendship, there's this bond that's unbreakable because they're both doing the same thing. They're both there and respect each other because they joined up before Pearl Harbor, and they have something inherent in them that they want to protect and they want to help the world. They really sacrificed themselves before it was mandatory, before people were asking them to do that.

Turner added that the unit, known as "the Bloody Hundredth", were the best pilots in the skies and it was that ability they recognised in each other when they took to the air. They knew they'd die for each other, and that respect bled through the screen and into real life, as Turner paid tribute to his co-star, Butler.

"They were the best pilots, and they recognized inside of them this steely determination to look after everyone and to lead them in through it," he continued. "I mean, you've got that line, “We’ll lead our boys through it,” and that's what they decide to do, and they meet each other. And I love that their personalities are just like, “Whoo!” over there, because it means so much more when they're here, and what that means to them as people and human beings. Bucky was Buck's best man at his wedding. This relationship was the best friendship that everyone would dream of, you know? I loved creating that with Austin. He's one of the best actors I've ever come across, and one of the best guys, and it was a pleasure. It really was."

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air on Apple TV+ now.

Masters of the Air During WWII, five miles above the ground and behind enemy lines, ten men inside a bomber known as a "Flying Fortress" battle unrelenting flocks of German fighters. Release Date January 26, 2024 Creator John Orloff Cast Callum Turner Austin Butler , Ncuti Gatwa , Barry Keoghan Main Genre Drama

