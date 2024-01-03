The Big Picture Masters of the Air, based on Donald L. Miller's bestseller, will showcase the courageous American Eight Air Force pilots during World War II.

The countdown for Apple TV’s upcoming World War II drama Masters of the Air has begun. The series will tell the tale of the brave young pilots of the American Eight Air Force based on Donald L. Miller’s bestseller, Masters of the Air: How the Bomber Boys Broke Down the Nazi War Machine. The series hails from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Production and was created by John Shiban and John Orloff.

As the release date nears, more details about the project are trickling down, and we have another good look at the cast in a new image released by Total Film. The still sees a large group of men sitting in a meeting likely getting briefed about the war at hand as we see Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, and more men looking in the same direction intently. The image is period-accurate and effectively recreates the era with its muted colors.

‘Masters of the Air’ Has an Illustrious Cast

Image via Apple TV/Total Film

Masters of the Air has more familiar faces than one can think of. Butler is hot off the success of last year’s Elvis, and Keoghan has garnered critical acclaim this year for his twisted performance in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn. Furthermore, Ncuti Gatwa who debuted as 15th Doctor in the latest Doctor Who will be playing one of the Tuskegee Airmen. Speaking of the cast, executive producer Gary Goetzman said: "There’s over 300 speaking parts here. [Casting director] Lucy Bevan and her team just did a brilliant job. Who knew we were going to have Doctor Who?" Speaking of Butler’s casting he further revealed, "I called Tom [Hanks, who had worked with Butler on Elvis], and said, 'What do you think of this actor, Austin Butler?' He was like [mimics Hanks perfectly], 'Dude, I think he’s great.' We lucked out – it’s just a great bunch of guys. I couldn’t be prouder of them."

The limited series casts Butler as Major Gale Cleven, Turner as Major John Egan, Anthony Boyle as Lieutenant Harry Crosby, Nate Mann as Major Robert Rosenthal, Raff Law as Sergeant Ken Lemmons, and Keoghan as Lieutenant Curtis Biddick. Also, in the cast are Josiah Cross as 2nd Lieutenant Richard Macon, Branden Cook as 2nd Lieutenant Alexander Jefferson, along with Tommy Jessop, Freddy Carter, Nikolai Kinski, Oaklee Pendergast, Louis Greatorex, Adam Long, Fionn O'Shea, Nitai Levi and many more.

Masters of the Air will debut on Apple TV+ on January 26, 2024. Check out the new image above and learn more about the series with our guide here.

