Masters of the Air serves as the third World War II miniseries by the team behind Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman, this series is based on Donald L. Miller’s non-fiction book, Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought The Air War Against Nazi Germany. The story follows the valiant efforts and actions of the 100th Bomb Group of the United States Air Forces, nicknamed the “Bloody Hundredth” due to the incredible losses the unit suffered in the line of fire.

The 9-episode miniseries was created by John Shiban and John Orloff and will be making its premiere on Apple TV+ very soon and is said to be one of the streaming service's most expensive productions to date. Masters of the Air focuses mainly on a group of 11 soldiers onboard a bomber plane known as the “Flying Fortress” who find themselves behind enemy lines facing relentless attacks by German forces. “Lord, guard and guide the men who fly through the great spaces of the sky.”

As the war drama is set to premiere on January 26, this cast and character guide will introduce you to the brave men inside the “Flying Fortress,” and who is portraying them.

Masters of the Air Release Date January 26, 2024 Cast Callum Turner Austin Butler , Ncuti Gatwa , Barry Keoghan Main Genre War Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+

Austin Butler

Major Gale “Buck” Cleven

Major Gale “Buck” Cleven is the pilot who rallied the other soldiers aboard the “Flying Fortress,” leading them to continue fighting for their lives (and the lives of countless others) after experiencing a devastating loss during an air battle. He is portrayed by Austin Butler, who recently received multiple awards and nominations for his portrayal of Elvis in the biographical drama about the late performer. For many, Elvis was the first time they heard his name, but the 32-year-old actor has been working in the industry since 2005, appearing on Disney and Nickelodeon teen sitcoms. He went on to make his first film debut in 2015 in the thriller The Intruders and later, appeared as Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In addition to Masters of the Air, he is also slated to be in the upcoming films Dune: Part Two and The Bikeriders.

Callum Turner

Major John “Bucky” Egan

Major Egan was one of the first pilots to be assigned to the 100th Division, along with Major Cleven. In addition to his responsibilities as a pilot, he is also in charge of 35 fighter planes carrying 350 crewmen. Major Egan is portrayed by Callum Turner, a British actor best known for his performance as Theseus Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Before that, he appeared in Assassin’s Creed and A24’s Green Room. Most recently, Turner starred as Joe Rantz in George Clooney's biographical sports film, The Boys In the Boat, and is currently filming Nia DaCosta's upcoming drama, Hedda.

Anthony Boyle

Lt. Harry Crosby

Lt. Harry Crosby serves as one of the surviving soldiers who end up re-grouping on the “Flying Fortress” with Major Egan and Major Cleven. Anthony Boyle, who portrays Crosby in Masters of the Air, is best known for his most recent appearance in the biographical dramas, Tetris and Tolkien. He also starred in the miniseries The Plot Against America and appeared briefly in an episode of Game of Thrones as one of Roose Bolton’s guards. Boyle will also be starring in the upcoming psychological thriller by Agnieszka Lukasiak, Animal Within. He will also play John Wilkes Booth in the upcoming miniseries Manhunt, which is also from Apple.

Barry Keoghan

Lt. Curtis Biddick

Barry Keoghan has been making splashes in the cinematic world recently with his terrifying portrayal of Oliver Quick in Saltburn. The Irish actor received his first Academy Award nomination for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin and made a memorable but brief appearance in David Lowery's acclaimed dark fantasy film, The Green Knight. Keoghan also played the iconic DC Comics villain the Joker at the end of Matt Reeves' The Batman, and will likely be reprising the role in future installments in the franchise. Keoghan first came into the spotlight in 2017 for his work in The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. He will play Lt. Curtis Biddick a pilot whose plane is forced to crash-land during one of the air fights. He then joins the other survivors who fix up and board the “Flying Fortress.” Keoghan will be appearing again soon in the upcoming drama thriller, Bring Them Down, which is set in his native country of Ireland. Keoghan's other upcoming projects include Andrea Arnold's Bird and an untitled movie by The Weeknd and Trey Edward Shults.

Elliot Warren

Lt. James Douglass

Relatively unknown, Elliot Warren makes his major acting debut as Lt. James Douglass in Masters of the Air. The British actor and writer received an Olivier Award for his stageplay Flesh and Bone in 2019 and has since appeared in The Batman, How to Have Sex, and served as a writer for the television series Top Boy. Following Masters of the Air, Warren is next set to appear in the Disney+ limited series, A Thousand Blows.

Rafferty Law

Sgt. Ken Lemmons

Playing Sgt. Ken Lemmons is Rafferty Law. The 27-year-old actor made his first appearance in the 2010 film Repo Men before going on to produce and act in short films such as Running Man, Contact, and The Hat. He then starred in Twist, the modern-day adaptation of Oliver Twist in 2021, alongside Michael Caine and Lena Headey. His role in Masters of the Air will surely be the first of many major roles to come, partly thanks to his striking resemblance to his father, Jude Law.

Nate Mann

Maj. Robert "Rosie" Rosenthal

Nate Mann made his acting debut portraying a teenage version of Ray in the television series Ray Donovan, starring Liev Schreiber. He also appeared as Brian in the Academy Award-nominated film, Licorice Pizza and Noah Pritzker's comedy-drama, Ex-Husbands, as Otto. Mann will be portraying Major Robert "Rosie" Rosenthal in Masters of the Air and will also be appearing in a recurring role in the upcoming television miniseries, Apples Never Fall with Alison Brie, Annette Benning, and Sam Neill.

James Murray

Col. Neil “Chick” Harding

Colonel Harding is played by British actor James Murray, who is best known for portraying Prince Andrew in the fifth season of The Crown. Harding is the one who briefs the 100th Division pilots on their objectives and what they should prepare themselves for in the coming air battles with German fighters. James Murray is no stranger to playing a Colonel during WWII though, as he also portrayed Col. Spencer in the biographical drama, Lee, opposite Alexander Skarsgaard and Kate Winslet. He also appeared in the Netflix original film, 6 Under in 2019 as Caleb.

Ncuti Gatwa

2nd Lt. Robert Daniels

Ncuti Gatwa will be playing 2nd Lt. Robert Daniels of the Tuskegee Airmen, a division composed entirely of African American pilots (both fighters and bombers) who fought in WWII against the German forces. Gatwa played one of the Kens in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, and was also a prominent character in the television show Sex Education for which he was nominated for several BAFTA and Critics' Choice Awards. Most recently, he has been portraying the newest Doctor in the Doctor Who series.

Isabel May

Marge

Marge is the love interest of Major Gale Cleven. He carries a photo of her when he is deployed on his mission and is undoubtedly one of the main reasons he wants to survive so he can come home to her. She is portrayed by Isabel May, who is best known for playing Elsa Dutton in both Yellowstone “Origin” miniseries, 1883 and 1923. May also starred in the 2022 comedy film The Moon and Back, the television series Alexa & Katie, and the 2020 action crime thriller, Run Hide Fight. In addition to Masters of the Air, she will also be starring in the upcoming thriller Sunflower.

The Supporting Cast of 'Masters of the Air'

In addition, supporting cast members include Kai Alexander (Pistol) as Sgt. William Quinn, Sawyer Spielberg (The Post) as Lt. Roy Claytor, Josiah Cross (King Richard) as 2nd Lt. Richard D. Macon, Branden Cook (Industry) as 2nd Lt. Alexander Jefferson, Ben Radcliffe (Pandora) as Capt. John D. Brady, Matt Gavan (Foundation) as Capt. Charles Bean Cruikshank, Darragh Cowley as Lt. Glenn Graham, Edward Ashley (The Terror) as Lt. Col. John B. Kidd, David Shields (Black Mirror) as Capt. Everett Blakely, Alfie Tempest (Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio) as Sammy Hurley, and Toby Eden as Billy Taylor.

Masters of the Air debuts on Apple TV+ on January 26, 2024