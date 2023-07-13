Before the Academy Award-winning star of Elvis trades in his "blue suede shoes" for a bald cap in Dune: Part II, Austin Butler will be embarking on a different adventure through the skies of World War II in Apple TV+'s and Steven Spielberg's Masters of the Air. Based on the acclaimed novel by Donald L. Miller, Masters of the Air is set to tell the incredible true story of the American Eight Air Force. More specifically, the series will tell the heroic tale of the brave young pilots who put their lives on the line to take the fight to the German army in the skies.

There is certainly no shortage of great movies set during World War II, but the time period isn't quite as prevalent in the world of television. There is one pretty significant exception, though, that being the Emmy-winning miniseries Band of Brothers, which chronicled the stories of various soldiers who helped change the tide of the war on V-J Day. That groundbreaking series was released in 2001, and we've yet to get anything on the scale of that masterful work since (although The Pacific is also an excellent example of a stellar World War II series and is even developed by the same team behind Band of Brothers). The fact that many of the same legendary individuals who brought Band of Brothers to life will be working on Masters of the Air is very promising news for fans of the genre and time period. To learn more about the World War II pilot series and its cast, plot, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Masters of the Air.

Image via Apple TV+

Related:Where Was 'Band of Brothers' Filmed?

When Is Masters of the Air Coming Out?

Apple TV+ invites you to become immersed in the sky-high tension of aerial combat during World War II when Masters of the Air premieres on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. The epic period piece miniseries is reportedly nine episodes long. It will likely follow a weekly release schedule, though Apple TV+ has not yet confirmed a release plan as of this writing.

Where Can You Watch Masters of the Air?

Being a production of Apple TV, watching Masters of the Air will require a subscription to Apple TV+. The release of the miniseries really could not have come at a better time, as the streaming platform just concluded one of its biggest system sellers with Season 3 of Ted Lasso. A tense war show is a pretty significant departure from a light-hearted sports comedy, but it should be an appealing series for Apple TV+ while they wait patiently for Season 2 of Severance.

Is There a Trailer for Masters of the Air?

Apple TV+ has not released an official trailer for Masters of the Air yet. However, Apple TV+'s Winter 2022 & Beyond video did deliver a first look at the upcoming series. Look closely, and you'll see a first look at Austin Butler as Major Gale Cleven, as he and his companions take to the skies for the biggest conflict in world history.

When Did Masters of the Air Film?

In April 2021, director Cary Joji Fukunaga took to Instagram to announce that filming on Masters of the Air had officially begun. He did this by posting a picture of Austin Butler holding the film slate for the project, then codenamed "Whirlwind", also indicating that the first week of production had already concluded. With that, the road to the spiritual successor of Band of Brothers and The Pacific had officially begun.

Related:The Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now

Who's In the Masters of the Air Cast?

Image via Focus Features

The impressive cast of Masters of the Air is led by Austin Butler, who became a household name after starring in Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-nominated biopic, Elvis. So far, Butler's career has only gone up from there, set to be a major antagonist in the upcoming second chapter of Denis Villeneueve's Dune series. Butler is also set to star in director Jeff Nichols' return to filmmaking with the upcoming The Bikeriders. Joining Butler in the show is another Oscar nominee, Barry Keoghan. Best known for recent films like The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, and The Green Knight, Keoghan actually has some experience with World War II films about piloting since he also starred in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. Also attached to appear in the show is Fantastic Beasts franchise star, Callum Turner.

The rest of the main cast includes David Shields (The Crown), Anthony Boyle (Tetris), Ben Radcliffe (Pandora), Rafferty Law (Twist), Edward Ashley (The Terror), Elliot Warren (The Batman), Nate Mann (Licorice Pizza), and Darragh Cowley (The Essex Serpent).

What Is the Plot of Masters of the Air About?

Image via Apple TV

The official plot synopsis for Masters of the Air reads as follows:

From Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman - the producers of Band of Brothers and The Pacific. During World War II, airmen risk their lives with the 100th Bomb Group, a brotherhood forged by courage, loss, and triumph.

Related:Is Apple TV+ the New Place for Prestige?

Who's Making Masters of the Air?

As mentioned in the synopsis, Masters of the Air will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman, all three of whom were instrumental in getting Band of Brothers off the ground. Also involved in the production as a director is Cary Joji Fukunaga, the filmmaker behind films like Beasts of No Nation and No Time to Die as well as the shows True Detective and Maniac. Fukunaga will reportedly be directing four episodes of the series, with the remaining five being helmed by Dee Rees (Mudbound), Timothy Van Patten (The Sopranos), and Captain Marvel duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Band of Brothers scribe Timothy Orloff will be penning the screenplay for Masters of the Air.

The rest of the crew is filled out by production designer Chris Seagers (Raise by Wolves), cinematographers Adam Arkapaw (Macbeth), Jac Fitzgerald (Under My Skin), Richard Rutkowski (The Americans), and David Franco (Ray Donovan), and editors Saar Klein (Almost Famous), Mark Sanger (Jurassic World Dominion), Spencer Averick (Selma), Sarah Flack (Lost in Translation), and Billy Rich (Ghost in the Shell).