Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Masters of the Air.

The nine-part Apple TV+ limited WWII series Masters of the Air has just concluded, and several storylines needed to be wrapped up heading into the finale. The dramatized exploits of the legendary Bloody Hundredth and Tuskegee Airmen of the 332nd Fighter Group have followed the real events that occurred for many war heroes, including Gale "Buck" Cleven (Austin Butler), John "Bucky" Egan (Callum Turner), Robert "Rosie" Rosenthal (Nate Mann), Harry Crosby (Anthony Boyle), and Alexander Jefferson (Branden Cook).

In the final episode, the Germans and Hitler are on their last legs as the Allies have successfully gained ground from the West and the Russian armies have closed in on the Eastern front. Cleven, Egan, Jefferson, and hundreds more are still prisoners of war at Stalag Luft III. Meanwhile, Rosenthal is flying a dangerous mission into the heart of Germany over Berlin as the Allies look to squeeze the last bit of life out of the Nazi Luftwaffe and infantry.

Rosenthal Has a Harrowing Trip in the 'Masters of the Air' Finale

The American pilots at the Thorpe-Abbott air base in England can feel that the Nazis are on the brink of defeat, and the remaining pilots of the 332nd are eager to take the fight into Germany and finish them off. One of our main characters, Maj. Rosenthal takes a crew over to Berlin and, after dropping their payload of bombs, is hit by enemy fire. All but one of them manage to bail out of the fiery plane just before it crashes. Rosie holds off on bailing out until he is clear of Berlin and parachutes to safety into the middle of the battle on the eastern front between Nazi soldiers and a Russian force that is quickly making their way into the capital city. As he limps into a nearby trench, he is accosted by a handful of Russian troops. Fortunately, he is able to communicate to his allies that he is an American, and they escort him to safety.

On Rosie's way back to England, he is part of the Russians' "Road to Poznan" as they continue further into Germany. When the caravan briefly stops for a delay on the road, he discovers an abandoned Nazi extermination camp and is struck by the atrocities of the evil regime when he sees the starved and charred remains of dozens of prisoners, most of whom are Jewish. As Rosie staggers into one of the tiny bunkhouses, he finds a message scratched into the wall that reads, "The judge of life will judge for life." It is a powerful moment, with Rosenthal struck by exactly what it is that the pilots have been doing flying these dangerous missions — and that all the casualties were necessary in the name of what they were fighting for.

Later, when he is safely back at Thorpe-Abbotts, he has a sobering exchange with Chief Navigator Crosby (who has just found out that he is going to be a father) and tells him he shouldn't have any reservations about killing the Nazi forces. Rosie says, "The things these people are capable of... they have it coming." He does not doubt the sacrifice that the Americans have made to stop the horrors of Hitler and Germany.

Cleven, Egan, and Jefferson Are Forced to Leave the POW Camp

Since Part 7, best friends Buck Cleven and Bucky Egan have been stuck at the POW camp Stalag Luft III. Three Tuskegee Airmen, including Alexander Jefferson, join them in Part 8. Together, they have been plotting a possible escape attempt that soon changes when the desperate Germans are forced to take the POWs from the camp and march them further into the heart of the country in an effort to avoid the invading Allies.

Both the prisoners and the German troops are cold and hungry, and Cleven takes advantage of the lack of coordination and manages to break free from the formation, overcome a German soldier, and escape. He makes his way to the Bavarian countryside when he runs into a platoon of American soldiers who take him in, and he is sent back to safety at Thorpe-Abbotts in England.

Unfortunately, Egan and Jefferson don't escape and are returned to Stalag Luft III. The command of the camp has grown weak as the Germans are close to defeat, and when an American fighter plane comes and lays down fire on the camp, it turns into a free-for-all all on the campground. In a triumphant moment, Egan scales a flagpole and replaces the Nazi flag with the stars and stripes of the United States. All the men cheer below. Control of the camp formally changes hands and all the POWs are released. Egan is reunited with Cleven and the rest of the 100th in England.

The Final Scenes and Prologue of 'Masters of the Air,' Explained

Once all the pilots are back in England, Egan and Rosie fly one last relief mission, dropping hundreds of rations of food over the Netherlands. Soon after, news reaches Thorpe-Abbotts that the Germans have formally surrendered. The troops celebrate by drinking heavily and shooting off flare guns. Crosby narrates the final days of the Bloody Hundredth bomb group as Cleven and Egan take off through a thin cloud cover and into a beautiful sunrise, joining an enormous armada of B-17s all headed back home to America with local townspeople gathering to wave goodbye close to landing strips.

Before the credits roll, a moving prologue details what happened to each of the surviving main characters after they returned home. Cleven married his sweetheart Marjorie "Marge" Spencer and attained prestigious advanced degrees from both Harvard and Georgetown after serving in Korea and Vietnam. Egan married Josephine Pitz and also flew in Korea. He died at the age of 45 from a heart attack while working at the Pentagon. Jefferson retired from the Air Force in 1947 and moved back to Detroit, where he taught public school for over 30 years. He and fellow Tuskegee Airman Richard Macon remained friends as he also moved to Detroit and became a teacher. Rosenthal returned to Nuremberg, Germany as an attorney and took part in the war trials, earning a slew of medals, and was the most decorated member of the 100th bomb group. Crosby married Jean and earned a Ph.D. in literature from Stanford University in 1953. He moved to Iowa and taught at the University of Iowa before becoming employed as Director of Harvard's Writing Center.

