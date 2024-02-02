Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Masters of the Air Episode 3.

The Big Picture Lt. Curtis Biddick, played by Barry Keoghan, tragically doesn't make it back in Masters of the Air Episode 3, highlighting the dangers faced by young WWII pilots.

The boot camp experience before filming helped the cast bond and understand their characters' roles in the series, creating a strong sense of camaraderie.

The realistic B-17 replicas and other set elements added to the immersion factor during filming, making it easier for the actors to perform and capture the essence of their characters' experiences.

While Apple TV+'s latest WWII epic Masters of the Air promised to be a gut-punch solely via its premise, it was still unclear at the time of the series launch which pilots were going to make it through their harrowing missions unscathed (provided you didn't go running to look up the true story, that is) and which ones would fail to make it back to base. Even before the third episode's premiere this week, the group dubbed the "Bloody 100th" has already suffered untold losses, but one of the show's most memorable presences officially won't be returning for another episode.

Barry Keoghan's Lt. Curtis Biddick, who previously managed to survive a crash landing during the group's second mission, isn't as fortunate this time around as the 100th participate in another bombing effort over Nazi territory, known historically as the Schweinfurt–Regensburg mission. While Biddick remains at the helm of his B-17 to allow his surviving crew enough time to bail out, he's unable to keep the plane stable enough to land safely, and sadly meets his demise alongside his co-pilot. It's a strong, sobering reminder of just how dangerous these missions were for this group of young pilots, and a testament to Keoghan's performance that we're convinced right up until the very end that Biddick will be able to pull off the impossible.

Ahead of the series premiere on Apple TV+, Collider had the opportunity to speak with several members of Masters of the Air's cast, including Keoghan and his co-star Raff Law, who plays Sgt. Ken Lemmons. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Keoghan and Law discuss the experience of going to boot camp before filming, what the B-17 replicas created for the show added in terms of an immersion factor, and what they enjoy about playing their respective characters. Keoghan also reacts to his death scene in Episode 3, and Law elaborates on inhabiting the headspace of a flight chief constantly waiting to find out who'll make it home from each mission.

Masters of the Air During WWII, five miles above the ground and behind enemy lines, ten men inside a bomber known as a "Flying Fortress" battle unrelenting flocks of German fighters. Release Date January 26, 2024 Creator John Orloff Cast Callum Turner Austin Butler , Ncuti Gatwa , Barry Keoghan Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+

The 'Masters of the Air' Cast Went Through Boot Camp Before Filming

Image via Apple TV+

COLLIDER: The actors were subjected to a pretty intense boot camp prior to filming. What aspect of that did you both take with you to inform your roles?

RAFF LAW: There were so many different kinds of positives that came out of it. First of all, to just meet everyone initially. Sometimes, especially with such a big cast and a big project, when you have that initial meeting on the first day of filming it can be kind of like you're straight into it, but having that build-up gave us all time to relax around each other, especially because we're meant to be this brotherhood. That boot camp really instilled that naturally, and it became a real bond between us all.

Then, of course, there was a lot of information that we had to get our heads around and feel comfortable with, whether it was the pilots in the cockpit or the bombardier, the navigators working the machinery, and the individual things that we had to use. I took a lot away from it. It just gave me a real sense of a team going into shooting, knowing that the guys had my back and I had their back. And then also, just feeling like we've been lectured and really thrown our heads into all the different components that make the 100th Bombardier group what it was.

BARRY KEOGHAN: Touching on everything that Raff said, it's also an opportunity to get to know one another and break the ice. Because, again, you've got a lot of young lads there who've never been on a set like this. I've not been on a set like that either, but given it was their first project, or maybe just a second, it's quite intimidating. That intimidation isn't forced, it's just you're going onto a Steven Spielberg/Tom Hanks installment, and you want to be at your A-game. So, it was nice to be there for one another and watch these younger actors, how they work and what methods they're bringing, and be there for them if they have a question. You can be there for support, and that.

Raff, your character is positioned as someone who's working up close and personal with these planes. How many of them were actually built for the purpose of the show, and how did that help both of you in terms of the immersion factor during filming?

LAW: I think there were three or four fully sized B-17 replicas, which you could go in and out and they could move around. There was also a plane that could take off, wasn't there? On the crane, you could take a little journey around and come back.

KEOGHAN: It definitely helps. The presence alone of these machines.

LAW: And not just them, but the sets, the locations.

KEOGHAN: The barracks, the military cars, people marching.

LAW: The military consultants being around all the time.

KEOGHAN: We were kind of soaked into it, and you have no other option but to immerse [yourself] in it. All of these components, they're all characters within themselves. The B-17 just sits there, and it definitely has an effect on your energy. So, yeah, the lads made it really, really... I’m not going to say simple, but they made it very easy for us to perform and have this playground of stuff.

Barry Keoghan Wants to Challenge Himself as an Actor

Image via Apple TV+

Barry, your character is the type that will swing first, ask questions later, he's blunt…

KEOGHAN: Love that!

How different or refreshing was he to play compared to some of the other roles that you've inhabited?

KEOGHAN: I'm very grateful to get that platform and then to show range and to elevate as an actor. I'm always looking to challenge myself, always looking to do what people expect that I can't do. People think you're suited for one type. I'm like, “Let me try and show you this.” And again, it's more for myself than anyone else. I want to just keep pushing myself and learning and growing as an actor, but as a human, as well. I want to just grow with this craft that I'm involved in.

Raff Law on Inhabiting Another Side of War in 'Masters of the Air'

Image via Apple TV+

Raff, you're playing a somewhat different role from a lot of the other characters. Lemmons is part of this brethren, but he's also somebody who's on the ground, not necessarily going up in the planes. Anytime a mission isn't as successful, it feels like he takes on a bit of that burden. How do you allow yourself to sit in that headspace?

LAW: Yeah, it was an interesting headspace and place to get myself into, because I was aware from the start that my character shows a completely different angle and placement within the show. It's great that they incorporated the mechanics and the ground crew because they are such a vital part of the whole process to be able to get those planes up, and the effort that was going in night and day. To shine a light on that work and that commitment is really important.

That was one aspect, but like you said, as well, to understand what it's like when these guys aren't coming back, some people that you've become close to, and some people, even if you aren't close to them, to just see the planes returning and counting the planes, and maybe you're missing five, maybe you're missing 11. It was a challenge. I've lost friends in my past, and it's something that you grow from, and you always hold them close to you. So, I wanted to show that aspect, and how, in a lot of ways, he blames himself, as well, because he's the one making sure these planes can fly, [and] maybe they're not gonna return. That's a really, really crucial part to be able to come across these mechanics. These men who were heroes were also just young boys who just wanted their friends to come back.

KEOGHAN: It’s so sad.

Speaking of characters that we see take off and not come back, Barry, what happens to Biddick really plays a part in emphasizing the scope of the losses that were sustained during these battles. These were some of the bloodiest battles in the entire war, fought in the clouds. Were you surprised when you learned what his fate was going to be?

KEOGHAN: I knew that it was probably heading that way. How I wanted to play Biddick, and how I read him, was he was a guy wanting to put on a front and have a certain mentality trickle down to his squad, and to let his squad know that their leader is confident and everything's going to be cool and to hold their composure — when, matter of fact, he was dealing with his own battles, and he probably had doubt, as well. But there was no time for that. There was no time for grieving. There was no time for any of that until that moment we see, right before he goes. It's just a quick moment, and I think it's done very, very well, and captured very well. We see the boy, you know what I mean? We see all of that drop, and it sticks with you. Even though I know I’ve done it, when I saw it, it really hit me hard.

LAW: Yeah, I completely agree.

KEOGHAN: You know what I mean? It really hit me hard. So, I've got massive admiration and respect for those who got up there.

Masters of the Air is currently available to stream on Apple TV+, with new episodes premiering Fridays.

Watch on Apple TV+