The Big Picture Major Gale Cleven leads his team on a risky bombing mission deep into Germany during WWII in a new sneak peek from the next episode of Masters of the Air.

Despite heavy damage to their aircraft, Cleven refuses to bail out and rallies his crew to continue the mission.

The performances and strong bond between the pilots drive the success of Apple TV+'s historical drama Masters of the Air.

There's more trouble in the skies for Major Gale Cleven (Austin Butler) and the 100th Bomb Group in Episode 3 of Apple TV+'s new WWII series Masters of the Air. Although the airmen bounced back from their first failed mission, with Cleven leading a successful bombing run on German U-boat pens, the war effort only gets more challenging and costly from here. The group will take part in their largest operation to date, heading deep into the heart of Germany to rain fire on aircraft manufacturing plants that are key to the Third Reich's strategy. Collider can share an exclusive clip that sees Major Cleven's aircraft under fire and sustaining heavy damage.

Venturing deep into enemy territory was par for the course for the real-life Bloody Hundredth, who earned their moniker through the brutal conditions and heavy casualties they would suffer throughout the war. The sneak peek proves how well-equipped Cleven is for these sorts of borderline suicide missions, though. After he and his co-pilot are nearly shot by an enemy aircraft, they assess that their bomber has suffered some critical injuries. Fluid is leaking, a fire has broken out in one of the engines, and the controls have stiffened up, making evasion all the more difficult. Despite the bleak situation and the pleas of his crew to bail out, he sternly yells that they are going to "sit there and take it," rallying his men to remain in the air until the plane gives out.

Butler is kicking off the year strong with a performance that Collider's Tania Hussain called "magnetic" in her 9/10 review of Masters of the Air. The Elvis star has an exciting schedule ahead with Dune: Part Two and The Bikeriders going wide in the months to come, but there are still plenty of missions before his tour as Major Cleven comes to an end. The nine-part series, based on Donald L. Miller's book of the same name, is the latest WWII drama to come from the acclaimed Band of Brothers and The Pacific trio of Stephen Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman. They served as executive producers while John Shiban and John Orloff took the reins as creators.

'Masters of the Air' Is Carried By Its Brotherhood

For all the star power of its creative team, Masters of the Air lives and dies by the brotherhood of the Bloody Hundredth. Butler's Cleven is joined first and foremost by his unlikely friend, Callum Turner's Major John Egan. In an interview with Collider's Carly Lane, the actors attested to their respective pilots' abilities to form a strong bond and recognize each other's skills in a situation that forced them together. "They were the best pilots, and they recognized inside of them this steely determination to look after everyone and to lead them in through it," Turner said of "Bucky" and "Buck." "I mean, you've got that line, 'We’ll lead our boys through it,' and that's what they decide to do, and they meet each other. And I love that their personalities are just like, 'Whoo!' over there, because it means so much more when they're here, and what that means to them as people and human beings."

Adding to the long list of talent is Saltburn's Barry Keoghan with Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Ncuti Gatwa rounding out the main cast. The series also features plenty of guest stars and supporting actors, including Isabel May, Kai Alexander, Sawyer Spielberg, Ben Radcliffe, Matt Gavan, Darragh Cowley, Edward Ashley, David Shields, Alfie Tempest, and Toby Eden.

Masters of the Air Episode 3 airs on Apple TV+ this Friday, February 2. New episodes will continue every Friday through March 15. Get a look at Butler's grace under fire in the exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

Masters of the Air During WWII, five miles above the ground and behind enemy lines, ten men inside a bomber known as a "Flying Fortress" battle unrelenting flocks of German fighters. Release Date January 26, 2024 Creator John Orloff Cast Callum Turner Austin Butler , Ncuti Gatwa , Barry Keoghan Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

