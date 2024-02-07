Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Masters of the Air Episode 3.

In the third episode of the new series Masters of the Air on Apple TV+ starring Austin Butler, Callum Turner, and Barry Keoghan, we see the entire group of enlisted men of the Mighty Eighth Air Force as they are being briefed on a mission that will take them deep into German territory. It is referred to in the show as "the largest air armada ever assembled in the history of humanity," which gets a roar from the airmen in attendance. But what was the purpose of this enormous fleet of American and British attack aircraft? There were several "firsts" and superlatives associated with the Schweinfurt-Regensburg mission that made the daring endeavor worth noting on the show — and not all of them were necessarily positive. Some refer to the mission as an unmitigated failure, while others view it as a necessary show of force that was worth everything and everyone that was lost.

The Scope of the Schweinfurt-Regensburg Mission Was Enormous

When the mission, which was referred to as "Mission Number 84," took place on August 17, 1943, it did so after a lot of bad weather and heavy fog delays caused postponement for several weeks. It was the largest Flying Fortress in the history of warfare. The number of planes deployed for the Schweinfurt-Regensburg mission is staggering. 376 B-17 bombers flew in a tight Flight Fortress formation along with 268 P-14 sorties, as well as another 191 Spitfire sorties. It was an enormous show of force by the Allied Forces.

The mission was to take place during the day, as the American strategy of daylight bombing raids was met with a great deal of skepticism by some Americans and many of the English pilots, for the obvious reason that flying without the cover of night would make it much easier for the Germans to target them. It is a questionable strategy that many experts still disagree about.

What Was the Goal of the Schweinfurt-Regensburg Mission in 'Masters of the Air'?

The mission statement of "Mission #84" was straightforward: The Allies and the 100th Bomb Group wanted to deliver a massive "double strike" on the German Luftwaffe that would severely disable the Nazi flying force and set it back for weeks, if not months. The coordinated strike was to be the first of its kind in that while the enormous Flying Fortress would take off in a single formation, they would split apart in mid-flight to lure numbers of German planes away from the bombing targets and lighten the enemy response by splitting the Luftwaffe aircraft.

It was also unique in that it would be the first "shuttle mission" ever attempted. This meant that part of the armada was not supposed to fly back to the base in Great Britain but continue after the mission and land in the North African country of Algeria. This was considered the better strategy because the part of the fleet that would continue to the second target of Schweinfurt would be very deep behind enemy lines. The idea is that it would be safer to pass the point of no return and simply continue through the hostile airspace and land in a friendly country before refueling and bombing another target on the return trip home.

What Went Wrong With the Schweinfurt-Regensburg Mission?

The heavy fog that befell the British bases from where the Allies were to take off proved to be deadly for the pilots flying the Schweinfurt leg of the mission, While the Regensburg takeoff was on schedule, the Schweinfurt portion of the bombing mission was delayed by the thick fog. What resulted was a group of fighters that were subject to a much heavier, more coordinated Luftwaffe response, and the Schweinfurt portion was dealt severe losses in both men and aircraft.

In the episode, we see Sergeant William Quinn (Kai Alexander) go down and become captured in Flanders, Belgium, which was hostile German territory. He was one of hundreds of men flying the Schweinfurt leg of the mission who were either taken prisoner, missing in action, or killed. 60 B-17 bombers were shot down, and more than 600 airmen were considered to be POWs, MIA, or killed in action. Though the Flying Fortress did do significant damage to the two German aircraft industries by destroying factories that manufactured ball bearings, the whole operation is seen as more of a Pyrrhic victory because of all that was lost.

The Legacy of the Schweinfurt-Regensburg Mission Is Complicated

Many experts argue that the mission was simply too ambitious. On top of the ever-present German threat, other aspects contributed to it being such a dangerous mission. The planned aerial battle would span more than one thousand miles, crossing the English Channel, and occur approximately five miles above the earth. That is a dangerous height because subzero temperatures and low oxygen levels were always a threat when flying in such large, unpressurized aircraft. Frostbite and hypoxia were very real concerns for the pilots of the bombers and their crews as they fought both the German Luftwaffe and the harsh elements.

Some maintain that the unprecedented airstrike was a necessary evil, if only to show the Nazis just what they were dealing with. The strength of the combined U.S. and British bombers and fighter planes was undeniable and still accomplished much of what it set out to do. In the show, Major Gale "Buck" Cleven (Butler) and his crew barely make it to a soft landing in the Algerian desert, unaware that many of his companions, like Lt. Curtis Biddick (Keoghan), have gone down with their aircraft. Only eleven of twenty-one B-17s made it to Talergma, Algeria in the wake of the Schweinfurt-Regensburg mission.

