Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for 'Masters of the Air' Episode 6.

The Big Picture Master's of the Air 's Stalag Luft III was a real World War II POW camp, home to Royal Air Force and United States Air Force pilots.

Food was scarce in the overcrowded camp, but the prisoners were allowed to participate in activities like sports.

The Great Escape movie was based on a real-life prison break attempt at Stalag Luft III.

At the end of Episode 6 of the sweeping AppleTV+ drama Masters of the Air, we see Major John Egan (Callum Turner) with a group of American and British pilots caught behind enemy lines after the Munster Raid and taken to a POW camp known as Stalag Luft III. This development is obviously bad news, but it could be worse and a silver lining exists. While being ushered into the camp by Nazi soldiers, Egan is greeted by some other members of the 100th and, most notably, hears the throaty voice of his best friend Gale "Bucky" Cleven (Austin Butler), who he thought was dead after the Schweinfurt-Regensburg mission. In actuality, Cleven really said to Egan, "What the hell took you so long?" Hopefully, the excruciating reality will be represented realistically, as the German Stalag Luft III camp was a real place where both American and British troops were forced to live in harsh conditions by the Nazis during World War II.

'Masters of the Air's Stalag Luft III Was a World-War Era Prison Camp

The POW camp seen at the end of Part 6 and featured as the backdrop for Part 7 in Masters of the Air is based on the real-life war prison known as Stalag Luft III. It was installed in March 1942 and located on what was then the western border of Poland in the city of Zagan. At the time, it was under the control of Hitler and the Nazi regime and one of six POW camps of its kind operated by the German Luftwaffe. Initially, the sprawling city of barbed wire and wooden huts was designated to house British members of the Royal Air Force but later expanded to keep American pilots who were shot down and captured behind enemy lines. At its peak, it grew to occupy over 60 acres of land and held 10,000 members of the RAF and USAF. Of the total population, 7,500 of the POWs were American pilots and soldiers.

What Was Life Like at Stalag Luft III For the POWs?

It wasn't a five-star hotel at Stalag Luft III, to say the least, but it wasn't as deplorable as what other prisoners experienced during the war. According to 100th Bomb Group pilot Robert Wolff, “I met more people from our group in that prison camp than I did when I was on active duty.” Wolff described an average day at Stalag Luft III, noting that the day began at 6 in the morning. They were given a breakfast that was only some bread filled with sawdust. Lunch was usually a light potato soup, and for dinner the prisoners were served a meat and potato roll.

Food was one of the greatest concerns in the overcrowded POW camps.​​​​​ Officers in Stalag Luft III were not expected to work. Austin Butler's character Gale "Bucky" Cleven, who was an astrophysicist in real life, actually taught advanced calculus to the other members of the "Bloody 100th" to pass the time. Other activities included soccer, cricket, softball, volleyball, golf, and ice hockey. The airmen's situation was clearly not as dire, dreadful, and deadly as the Jewish concentration camps like Auschwitz, Dachau, and many other horrifying sites.

'The Great Escape' Is Based on Stalag Luft III

In 1943-1944, there was an actual escape attempt that was led by Roger Bushell, a Royal Air Force pilot who had been shot down over France during the attempt to evacuate British forces at Dunkirk. In the spring of 1943, Bushell assembled more than 600 POWs, and they began building three tunnels with the code names of Tom, Dick, and Harry. Each tunnel was built to extend more than the length of a football field all the way to the protection of the treeline outside the camp’s perimeter fence. The men had to scavenge for months around Stalag Luft III for the necessary materials.

The 1963 film The Great Escape, starring Steve McQueen,Richard Attenborough, James Garner, and Charles Bronson is highly fictionalized, but the building of the tunnels and their names are based on a real-life story. By March 1944, the tunnels were complete, and the plan was for 200 men to escape, but only 76 made it out and then were faced with navigating their way back home. The Nazis caught 73 escapees and executed 50 of them.

How Accurate Is 'Masters of the Air's Portrayal of Stalag Luft III?

According to the episode summary for Masters of the Air Part 7, Gale "Buck" Cleven and John "Bucky" Egan, along with the rest of the men imprisoned at Stalag Luft III, will face the daunting task of trying to establish some kind of communication with the outside world while under the watchful eye of the Nazi forces. If depicted accurately, the men of the 100th will not face a deadly situation, but instead will be subject to strict supervision similar to the prisons found in the United States at the time.

