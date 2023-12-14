The Big Picture Masters of the Air is a highly anticipated World War II drama series on Apple TV+, following in the footsteps of Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

The series tells the heroic story of the courageous young pilots of the American Eight Air Force, with a focus on brotherhood and triumph.

Fans can expect thrilling aerial action and emotional storytelling, as well as a talented ensemble cast, when the series premieres on January 26, 2024.

The countdown has begun for Apple TV’s World War II drama Masters of the Air. The series hails from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Production and will serve as a spiritual successor to the war drama The Band of Brothers and The Pacific. The 9-episode series has a great ensemble and is set to tell the heroic tale of the brave young pilots of the American Eight Air Force.

As the release date nears we are getting a better look at the series and now to hype fans a new set of images has been released. The first set showcases the 100th Bombardment Group and features Austin Butler as Major Gale Cleven, Callum Turner as Major John Egan, Anthony Boyle as Lieutenant Harry Crosby, Nate Mann as Major Robert Rosenthal, Raff Law as Sergeant Ken Lemmons and Barry Keoghan as Lieutenant Curtis Biddick. While another set sees Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Ncuti Gatwa as part of the Tuskegee Airmen. The images paint a picture of the valor and righteousness these men stand for but don’t give away any hints about their fate.

What’s ‘Masters of the Air’ About?

Close

The series is based on the acclaimed novel Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller, which tells the incredible true story of the American Eight Air Force, where young pilots put their lives at stake to take the fight to the German army in the skies. The series is billed as “a brotherhood forged by courage, loss, and triumph,” and will be a compelling watch in a long format, where fans can immerse in the world and tag along with the characters in this journey.

Fans can expect a lot of aerial action, and thrilling dog fights, all along with an emotional core that’s formed by the brotherhood and courage of the young pilots. The team behind Band of Brothers and The Pacific is also working on the upcoming series, which is created by John Shiban and John Orloff, who also developed it. The series cast Cross as 2nd Lieutenant Richard Macon, Cook as 2nd Lieutenant Alexander Jefferson, Gatwa as 2nd Lieutenant Robert Daniels along with Tommy Jessop, Freddy Carter, Nikolai Kinski, Oaklee Pendergast, Louis Greatorex, Adam Long, Fionn O'Shea, Nitai Levi and many more. Masters of the Air will debut on Apple TV+ on January 26, 2024. Check out the new images above and learn more about the series with our helpful guide.