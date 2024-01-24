The Big Picture Masters of the Air is a gripping war series that explores the human condition and the horrors of World War II with realism and sharp attention to detail.

Austin Butler gives a nuanced performance that is as uncompromising as it is gripping.

Masters of the Air stands out with its state-of-the-art battle scenes and immersive storytelling, making it a must-watch for fans of war dramas.

Movies and shows about World War II have long been a staple in Hollywood, touching on universal themes of the human condition. The best directors have since transformed the genre by combining the bleak realities of war with a multifaceted approach that evokes our connections to the past. One series that explores the complex, intense humanity that accentuates war’s real-life horrors is already one of the year’s best: Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air. Created by John Shiban and John Orloff, the nine-part companion series to HBO’s critically acclaimed Band of Brothers and The Pacific is finally premiering after being in development for more than a decade. Masters of the Air, which hails from the award-winning producing team of Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman, is an engaging war story with a stellar set of performances and a lavish production scale rivaling big-screen features.

What Is 'Masters of the Air' About?

Adapted from New York Times bestselling author Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, Masters of the Air follows the true life experiences of young men serving in the 100th Bomb Group, also known as the “Bloody Hundredth.” Through a raw lens that highlights the psychological and emotional burdens endured by these men working to dismantle Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich, Orloff builds a spectacular portrait surrounding the complexities of American heroes. In telling the story of the airmen wedged into B-17s flying over Nazi Germany, Masters of the Air takes notes from its companion pieces and even Saving Private Ryan to elevate the cinematic experience with a sweeping, visceral epic bursting with grandeur.

Narrated across its nine episodes by navigator Maj. Harry Crosby (Anthony Boyle, in a compelling performance), Masters of the Air chronicles the story of 10 men facing the grim realities of their missions while fighting Nazi Germany during WWII. Thrust into combat, the crew soon became a battle-hardened group in warfare, dropping bombs more than any other aircraft under the command of the United States Eighth Air Force. Through these nine installments, which raise the stakes in practically every way, we learn about the 100th bomb group led by a pair of charismatic commanders, Maj. Gale “Buck” Cleven (Austin Butler) and Maj. John “Bucky” Egan (Callum Turner). Though Butler and Turner are more than enough to sell the show thanks to their incredible charm, they never miss a beat and shine while bringing a powerful ethos to the writing and direction.

'Masters of the Air' Is Elevated by Its Strong Cast

Butler’s Egan and Turner’s Cleven might have similar nicknames, but the two are a bit of an odd couple. Egan is boisterous and loud with a swashbuckling attitude who dares to go rogue when needed, but he has immense heart and energy, something Turner colorfully brings to life. Countering Egan’s larger-than-life character is Cleven, a strong and silent type with a steady girlfriend (Isabel May). He’s level-headed, attentive, and understands the weight of the situation each time without ever giving up. It’s a nuanced performance from Butler that is uncompromising and equally gripping. As the best of friends lead the charge and become inspirational figures to their squadrons thanks to stellar piloting and steadfast faith in the cause, the two represent an impenetrable dynamic within a lasting brotherhood. While the series’ companion pieces dive into themes of comradeship and lost innocence, Masters of the Air delves into what three years of this specific pressure does to the human spirit.

The heart extends to the series’ entire cast, with characters that are forged in both grit and sincerity — Nate Mann’s Maj. Robert "Rosie" Rosenthal holds his own, with an impressive performance that is a true standout. As the series works to integrate its characters across nine episodes, Masters of the Air is stacked with a stellar supporting ensemble with sharply layered performances that bring its main story to a rich life. Alongside Mann and Boyle, on-screen presences like Barry Keoghan, Rafferty Law, and the series’ own Tuskegee Airmen (or Red Tails), played by Brandon Cook, Ncuti Gatwa, and Josiah Cross, bring an intimate point-of-view through ambitious and captivating performances to help tell the story of the nation’s air war.

How Does 'Masters of the Air' Measure Up to 'Band of Brothers' and 'The Pacific'?

With the eponymous book providing enough source material needed to convey another chapter in America’s WWII history, Masters of the Air is shot and developed exactly like a film made for the big screen, with sprawling cinematography and production design. In establishing the emotional context through pitch-perfect writing and strong battle sequences, we see robust similarities to Band of Brothers or The Pacific. However, Apple TV+ does a remarkable job of establishing state-of-the-art battle scenes that thrust audiences into the height of air combat. It’s this specific design and choreography that provides Masters of the Air its medals for blockbuster-quality entertainment and a sharp pace that keeps its rhythm. In comparison to its predecessors, the special effects in this series are absolutely heightened for an eye-opening experience that is visceral and, at times, claustrophobic, allowing for an unabashed authenticity.

Some of the most enthralling scenes take place in the B-17s themselves, which amplify the series and deliver on expectations of who these “masters of the air” truly were. What we get are strong close-up shots of the action with characters smack-dab in the middle that bring an arresting pulse to the sequences. While Band of Brothers and The Pacific were mostly grounded wars, the horrors in the air are all their own, and Spielberg, Hanks, and Goetzman work with Orloff’s scripts to create an expansive story that defies what we know from history books.

A lot of horrific things took place in those cockpits and the series doesn't shy away from those atrocities, with airmen getting hit by flak bombs or being trapped in the inferno of a spiraling B-17. Masters of the Air leans into its graphic reality with an intensity that creates a lot more gravitas through the eyes of these young airmen. In these moments, some of the series' most naturally reactive scenes tie into its overall portrait of courage, loss, and triumph.

'Masters of the Air' Is More Than Just a “Fight and Survive” Story

With episodes shot and designed cinematically, Masters of the Air is more than just a “fight and survive” story. There is an incredible heart at the center of this show and a humanity that surpasses the genre’s usual exceptionalism narratives. In becoming a story of courage and hope through the bonds of brotherhood, the appeal of the series would not have been possible without its captivating writing, direction, and outstanding cast. By understanding who these characters are in battle, we also understand the psychological and emotional price they endured to help destroy the horrors of Hitler’s Third Reich. It’s a conversation that was taboo during its time, but many soldiers experienced loneliness, while others battled the gnawing effects of slow-building PTSD and trauma.

Through these characters’ inner turmoil, and the squads putting mental health first by allowing their airmen some recreational downtime or much-needed rest, there is a deeper sense of duty that permeates throughout. Without spoiling plot points, one such powerful scene happens when Maj. Rosenthal’s attachment to WWII is given a chilling reality. Mann’s sobering expression as he walks through an area decimated by war during that period speaks to us simply through his eyes and body language. It is one of the series’ darkest moments, but also emphasizes how deeply and emotionally affected he is by the sight before him.

Masters of the Air is an immersive television experience that also serves as a strikingly visceral and graphic period piece. Episode after episode, it takes audiences on a breathtaking journey to the chapters of history we rarely see or understand, and strengthens its war story of brotherhood through sacrifice and courage. This saga of ordinary men demonstrating acts of extraordinary courage is awe-inspiring and will, for lack of a better phrase, hit you right in the feels. From the beginning of Masters of the Air’s opening credits featuring Blake Neely's lush, symphonic theme, the series offers a cinematic approach to airmen experiencing the external and internal facets of war and the perils of their responsibility. With incandescent storytelling, action-packed sequences, and exceptional performances, Masters of the Air is Apple TV+ at its very best and proves to be the first must-watch series of the year.

Masters of the Air REVIEW Masters of the Air is Apple TV+ at its very best and holds up as a must-watch triumph about the Second World War. 9 10 Pros Masters of the Air is stacked with a stellar supporting ensemble across sharply, layered performances.

The Apple TV+ series is shot and developed exactly like a film made for the big screen.

There is an incredible heart at the center of this show and a humanity that surpasses the usual exceptionalism narratives.

Masters of the Air premieres with two episodes on January 26 on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

