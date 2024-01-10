The Big Picture Austin Butler faces turbulence as Major Gale Cleven in a new sneak peek for Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air.

The series depicts the intense fight against Nazism in WWII and follows the 100th Bomb Group's mission.

Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman return to bring another war epic series after the success of Band of Brothers.

Austin Butler is facing some light turbulence in a new clip for his upcoming Apple TV+ series, Masters of the Air. The exclusive teaser made its way onto X this morning courtesy of IMDb, and features Butler’s character, Major Gale Cleven, behind the controls of a bomber plane during the darkest days of WWII. It’s a choppy ride for Major Cleven and the rest of his passengers as the aircraft dips and shakes its way to a not-so-smooth, albeit safe, landing.

Chaos, destruction, and the fight against the spread of Nazism take center stage in the Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman executive-produced series as Masters of the Air follows the 100th Bomb Group on their mission to put an end to the war - or at least make a dent. Adapted from Donald L. Miller’s novel of the same name, the show will depict the harsh realities of a war-torn world where the best of the best pilots from the United States set out to bring their bombs, skills, and bravery to Adolf Hitler’s doorstep.

Finally, realizing that he had to drop his Elvis accent to land more gigs in Hollywood, we aren’t completely convinced that Butler won’t hold onto parts of his character from the Apple TV+ production. As the latest clip shows, he’s taken up chewing on a toothpick, something that we can absolutely see becoming a personality trait. Along with Butler, the series will also be led by Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan and Fantastic Beasts franchise star Callum Turner. Filling out the rest of the cast are Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who), Anthony Boyle (Tetris), David Shields (The Crown), Ben Radcliffe (Pandora), Elliot Warren (The Batman), Nate Mann (Licorice Pizza), Edward Ashley (The Terror), Rafferty Law (Twist), and Darragh Cowley (The Essex Serpent).

The Men Behind Masters of the Air

No strangers to the world of World War II stories, Spielberg, Hanks, and Goetzman were the three men who believed in the success of the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers. Their sureness in the project would ultimately be rewarded with heaps of critical acclaim in the form of Emmys and Golden Globes. Now, more than two decades later, the trio have come back together to bring audiences another war epic series, deviating from the powerful depictions of battle in films like All Quiet on the Western Front and Dunkirk.

Delivering the explosive drama and heartfelt bonds of brotherhood will be a handful of revered directors, including Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation, True Detective), Timothy Van Patten (The Sopranos), Dee Rees (Mudbound), and Captain Marvel’s Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Check out the latest clip from Masters of the Air below and find out everything we know about the series in our all-encompassing guide. Prepare to take flight alongside Butler and his compatriots when the title lands on Apple TV+ with a two-episode premiere on January 26.

Masters of the Air Release Date January 26, 2024 Cast Callum Turner Austin Butler , Ncuti Gatwa , Barry Keoghan Main Genre War Genres War Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+

