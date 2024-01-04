The Big Picture Masters of the Air is a highly anticipated series produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman.

The series follows the brave pilots of the 100th Bomb Group during World War II, portraying thrilling aerial action and emotional preparation for war.

The star-studded cast includes Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, and many more familiar faces. Masters of the Air will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 26.

Apple TV’s Masters of the Air is one series fans are eagerly waiting for. Not only does it have many familiar faces, who have given some great on-screen performances recently, but the team behind the limited series is also as decorated. It is produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman, the team behind other fan-favorite World War II drama miniseries Band of Brothers and The Pacific. The series is created by John Shiban and John Orloff and tells the story of the young brave pilots of the 100th Bomb Group of the United States Army Air Forces.

While the stage is set for the series, the makers are exciting the fans with constant new looks and details. Now we have a new teaser from the series, which sees the men getting ready for the war at hand. The teaser sees men taking the fight to “Hitler’s doorstep.” The clip showcases epic aerial action that’s in store and equally hard-hitting emotional beats as the aircrew prepares for war. By all accounts, Masters of the Air seems like a series to watch out for.

What’s ‘Masters of the Air’ About?

The miniseries serves as a spiritual successor to the previous war dramas, Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Based on the 2007 book Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller, the series is billed as “a brotherhood forged by courage, loss, and triumph.” So, fans can prepare to go on a thrilling ride as the aircrew takes to the sky with thrilling dogfights, and many explosions and brings out an important chapter of history on the small screen in the long format where fans can connect to the characters better.

Close

The limited series has an illustrious star cast, including Austin Butler as Major Gale Cleven, Callum Turner as Major John Egan, Anthony Boyle as Lieutenant Harry Crosby, and Nate Mann as Major Robert Rosenthal. Further familiar faces include Ncuti Gatwa as 2nd Lieutenant Robert Daniels, Barry Keoghan as Lieutenant Curtis Biddick, Raff Law as Sergeant Ken Lemmons, Josiah Cross as 2nd Lieutenant Richard Macon, Branden Cook as 2nd Lieutenant Alexander Jefferson, along with Adam Long, Fionn O'Shea, Nitai Levi, Tommy Jessop, Freddy Carter, Nikolai Kinski, Oaklee Pendergast, Louis Greatorex, and many more.

Masters of the Air will debut on Apple TV+ on January 26. You can learn more about the series with our guide here and check out the new teaser below: