The Big Picture The trailer for Apple TV+'s war drama Masters of the Air showcases the dangerous missions and strong bonds of the 100th Bomb Group in World War II.

Major Gale Cleven, played by Austin Butler, leads his men on perilous bombing raids, facing the constant threat of capture or death.

The series pays homage to the courageous airmen of the Bloody Hundredth and captures the cinematic beauty of various locations, telling the group's full story.

Austin Butler and the Bloody Hundredth are ready to bring the war to Adolf Hitler's doorstep in the first teaser for Apple TV+'s upcoming war drama Masters of the Air. The latest series from The Pacific and Band of Brothers trio Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman takes place in the heart of World War II as members of the 100th Bomb Group conduct high-flying bombing raids in perilous conditions over Nazi Germany. Whether they survived, were captured, or perished in the skies, each member of the tight-knit group paid a toll to serve their country.

The brotherhood of the Bloody Hundredth is on full display in the teaser as it opens with the group watching bombs burst in the air and gunfire rise into the night. Major Gale Cleven (Butler) is asked to lead his men into the skies on borderline suicide missions in broad daylight to cut off the German war machine before it can reach the front. Each stunning shot of the pilots in flight highlights the danger—their craft are often riddled with bullets from ground troops, blown out of the sky, or sent crashing down to where they could be captured or killed. Yet, despite facing the horrors of war with little chance of surviving to see their loved ones, they keep their spirits high through their close bonds with one another. Major Cleven in particular does his best to rally his boys before they take flight on what will likely be, for many of their fellow pilots, their last flight.

Based on Donald L. Miller's book of the same name with a script by Emmy nominee John Orloff, Masters of the Air is made as a salute to the Bloody Hundredth for their immense courage in the face of danger. The team made sure, then, that this ode to the airmen looked as good as possible. Every location, from fields in England to villages and cities full of people, airforce barracks, and German prisoner-of-war camps is captured with cinematic beauty in the teaser. The series looks to match the look and massive scale of Spielberg, Hanks, and Goetzman's previous dramas all to tell the 100th Bomb Group's full story.

'Masters of the Air' Sends a Star-Studded Ensemble to War

Close

Adding to the cinematic quality of the series is a dream cast headed by the Academy Award-nominated Butler who, since filming the series under Cary Fukunaga, has shot into the stratosphere with Baz Luhrmann's Elvis alongside the highly-anticipated Dune: Part 2 and The Bikeriders. This will be his first television appearance since 2017 when he led the MTV fantasy show The Shannara Chronicles. He's joined by his fellow nominee and upcoming Saltburn star Barry Keoghan alongside Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Ncuti Gatwa.

Masters of the Air premieres with two episodes on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 26, 2024. Read our full guide here for everything you need to know about the WWII series. Check out the teaser below.