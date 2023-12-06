The Big Picture The highly-anticipated World War II drama, Masters of the Air, has released its latest trailer, featuring a star-studded cast and produced by Spielberg, Hanks, and Goetzman.

The series tells the story of the "Bloody Hundredth," depicting the dangerous bombing missions over Nazi Germany by the 100th Bomb Group and exploring the mental and emotional toll of war.

Masters of the Air will premiere on Apple TV+ with a two-part premiere on January 26, 2024, followed by weekly episodes that delve into the individual fates of these courageous men.

Today, Apple TV+ released the latest trailer for its eagerly awaited World War II drama, Masters of the Air. Produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman, the same team behind Band of Brothers and The Pacific, the star-studded cast for the series includes the likes of Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, Ncuti Gatwa and Academy Award-nominees Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan.

Adapted from Donald L. Miller's book and written by John Orloff, Masters of the Air tells the story of the men from the 100th Bomb Group, also known as the "Bloody Hundredth." The series depicts their dangerous bombing missions over Nazi Germany, where they faced freezing conditions, a lack of oxygen, and the terrifying reality of combat at 25,000 feet in the air.

The show explores the mental and emotional challenges these young men endured as they played a crucial role in dismantling Hitler's Third Reich. Some were captured or shot down, others were wounded or lost their lives, and a few were fortunate enough to return home. Regardless of their individual fates, all of them paid a significant toll in their own way. The series will debut on Apple TV+ with a two-part premiere on Friday, January 26, followed by one new episode every Friday through March 15, 2024.

What Was 'Band of Brothers' About?

The series is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Stephen E. Ambrose. The creators invested heavily in research to ensure historical accuracy. The characters and events closely reflect the experiences of Easy Company, part of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, during World War II. The series provides a gritty and realistic portrayal of the challenges, sacrifices, and camaraderie experienced by soldiers during combat. The series doesn't shy away from depicting the physical and emotional toll of war.

The success of the series led to the creation of a follow-up set in the Pacific Theater of Operations, entitled The Pacific. The series is primarily based on two memoirs: "With the Old Breed" by Eugene Sledge and "Helmet for My Pillow" by Robert Leckie. It follows the intertwined journeys of three U.S. Marines – Robert Leckie, Eugene Sledge, and John Basilone – as they participate in some of the most intense and brutal battles against the Japanese forces, such as the Battle of Guadalcanal, Cape Gloucester, Peleliu, and Okinawa. Band of Brothers and The Pacific are both streaming on Max.

From Apple Studios, Masters of the Air is executive produced by Spielberg through Amblin Television, and Hanks and Goetzman for Playtone. Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey co-executive produce alongside Playtone’s Steven Shareshian. In addition to writing, Orloff co-executive produces. Graham Yost is also a co-executive producer. Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck (Half Nelson, Captain Marvel), Cary Joji Fukunaga (No Time to Die), Dee Rees (Mudbound) and Tim Van Patten (Game of Thrones) serve as directors.

The official trailer for Masters of the Air can be found below: