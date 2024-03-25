The Big Picture Masters of the Air skims Black pilots' experiences during WWII, missing opportunities for a full historical account.

Black characters lack closure in Masters of the Air, contrasting with the white characters' resolution.

The series simplifies WWII, focusing on white veterans' post-war experience and missing complex historical themes.

Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air tells the nerve-racking experience of American pilots and airmen navigating the skies and trauma of World War II Europe. Produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman, the same team behind Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Masters of the Air illustrates stress, fear, and camaraderie through the eyes of historical figures Gale "Buck" Cleven (Austin Butler), John "Bucky" Egan (Callum Turner), Harry Crosby (Anthony Boyle), Robert "Rosie" Rosenthal (Nate Mann), and others. The final episodes also feature Tuskegee Airmen Robert Daniels (Ncuti Gatwa), Richard Macon (Josiah Cross), and Alexander Jefferson (Branden Cook)—representing the first unit of Black pilots in the United States Army Air Forces, trained at Tuskegee, Alabama. Unfortunately, Masters of the Air skims over the experience of Black pilots, does not give their characters closure, and misses the opportunity to tell a full history of the war.

Masters of the Air During WWII, five miles above the ground and behind enemy lines, ten men inside a bomber known as a "Flying Fortress" battle unrelenting flocks of German fighters. Release Date January 26, 2024 Creator John Orloff Cast Callum Turner Austin Butler , Ncuti Gatwa , Barry Keoghan Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+

'Masters of the Air' Skirts the Tuskegee Airmen's Experience

From sending its cast to boot camp to Anthony Boyle's frequent narration relaying dates and facts, Masters of the Air aims to offer an accurate history. Yet for all the show's period costumes, 1940s cultural references, and aerial combat special effects—and they are brilliant—Masters of the Air skims over or completely misses several chances to explain the experiences of the Tuskegee Airmen.

The nearest depiction to the truth may be Daniels, Jefferson, and Macon's arrival at the barracks of Stalag Luft III in Episode 8. The racial tension is palpable, as white men who rarely have to think about race bunk with Black pilots, who themselves are apprehensive, outnumbered, and have no idea how the white officers will treat them. The elephant in the room is that the Nazi-run prisoner-of-war camp is racially integrated and the American bases these pilots came from are not. Yet, Masters of the Air fails to dig any further.

Indeed, the very officers' clubs and dance halls where the white main characters frequently drink, unwind, bond, and reunite were off-limits to Black people. The unwillingness to explore the topic of segregated military facilities is particularly unfortunate because, historically, Tuskegee Airmen led efforts to desegregate American airbases, part of the tradition of Black soldiers protesting for equality. The series could have included the theme of protest by introducing Tuskegee Airmen in earlier episodes.

Later, Cleven's budding friendship with Jefferson may make sense for their individual characters, but it skirts around the historical reality that systemic racism was the norm, not the exception, in the 1940s. The odds that the series' main character is not explicitly racist are unlikely at best and potentially misleading at worst. The historical Cleven may not have acted in a racist way, but this storytelling decision symbolically represents the social average, and unfortunately paints over a bleaker reality Black veterans faced. During World War II, high-ranking officers wanted to exclude Black pilots entirely, white society rarely accepted Black men dating white women, and Egan's beloved baseball would not begin to integrate until 1947. Openings exist, but the creators pass on all of these themes. Episode 8 offers a few lines from the base in Italy and the prison camp hinting at injustice, but not incorporating these realities throughout the series does a disservice to Black and white historical figures alike who navigated troubling and complex social dynamics daily. It is a missed chance for drama and history.

'Masters of the Air' Doesn't Provide Closure for Its Black Characters

It is impossible to tell the story of every person who experienced the Second World War. Storytellers—whether television producers or historians—pick compelling plots. Cleven's development from devil-may-care pilot to cautious future husband, Egan's heart-pounding ability to repeatedly escape death, Rosenthal's survivor's guilt, and Crosby's turn to sex and substance use to distract from the mental anguish of waiting for survivors are all stories worth telling—and each actor fills their role convincingly and with heart. Their reunion in the series' final episode feels triumphant because of the struggle each overcame.

But Masters of the Air does not give its Black characters the same closure. Daniels, Macon, and Jefferson last appear during the liberation of the prisoner-of-war camp in the final episode, implicitly a side story. No return to base, no thoughtful farewell. The casual viewer could almost be forgiven for wondering if they made it home. This lack of closure is a shame, because Gatwa, Cross, and especially Cook deliver nuanced performances with limited screentime—simultaneously expressing pride in their skill, fear of the realities of war, and appropriate awkwardness and defiance in response to the white characters' racial anxiety. The series has opportunities to explore or tie off their arc—the importance of Jefferson's map to Cleven's escape, the brief implied solidarity between the Tuskegee men and other allied Black soldiers at the camp, to name two—but passes.

Admittedly, the series does not provide closure for other supporting characters, but omitting an ending for the Tuskegee men feels egregious because they lived the same dangers as the main characters while also blazing the trail of racial justice. Additionally, an ending would help fill out these characters as multi-dimensional, emotional individuals who are more than a single identity. Giving them a farewell would seem worth cutting portions of the humanitarian missions over the Netherlands, or British children watching B-17s fly away. The Tuskegee Airmen are important to the story of the war, and important characters deserve endings.

White and Black Veterans Had Vastly Different Post-War Experiences

Masters of the Air turns to photographs and summaries in the final episode to explain its characters' post-war lives. Though touching, this does not quite convey the full story. While the white veterans benefited from the G.I. Bill and used their military service as a qualification to pursue higher education, the Tuskegee Airmen had to demonstrate their education and ability just to become military pilots. Their professional prospects did not match—Crosby became a college professor, while Jefferson became a postal worker and public school educator.

In an earlier episode, a German officer interrogating Jefferson mentions this injustice, but the remark is the kernel of truth amid the mountain of German propaganda the officer spews, so the audience could miss this key point, and the series does not drive it home. All of this is to say nothing of the Black veterans who were harassed and beaten on their return to the United States. The final episode implies everyone lived happily ever after once the war ended, but this was not necessarily the case.

'Masters of the Air' Presents a Simplified Version of World War II

To its credit, Masters of the Air attempts to tell the story of people typically excluded from history, including the Tuskegee Airmen, German civilians, and female spies—represented by Sandra Westgate (Bel Powley). It is difficult to imagine a similar show 10 or 20 years ago including the same characters. Unfortunately, the series spends most of its time and emotional weight on the usual World War II heroes, making the Tuskegee Airmen and others too often feel like checked boxes rather than characters who truly belong. The series leaves a stereotypical, overly simplified, star-spangled aftertaste, despite the opportunity to delve into the complexities of what it meant to be—and who got to be—American in the 1940s. The series misses the chance at a deeper, more complicated arc examining identity and patriotism. Masters of the Air is moving, at times gripping, and extremely watchable, but it had the chance to be so much more.

