One of the newest additions to the Masters of the Universe mythos is bursting out from the Netflix animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation and into the pages of the comics. Andra, Castle Grayskull's newest Man-At-Arms, is getting her own comic book one-shot this summer, drawn by Eisner Award-winning artist Adriana Melo, and written by Andra's voice actor, Tiffany Smith. Collider can exclusively reveal a new variant cover for Dark Horse Comics' Masters of the Universe: Andra #1.

Masters of the Universe: Andra #1 will take place between the second and third seasons of Revelation and will feature Andra growing into her new role as Man-At-Arms as she tries to train the next generation of Eternia's defenders. When she responds to a distress call from Orkas Island (the home of the race of crustacean-people He-Man's foe Clawful belongs to), she comes face to face with the evil sorcerer Count Marzo. She'll have to delve into her past and use her new skills if she hopes to survive Marzo's challenge.

Smith has been a Masters of the Universe fan since childhood; this is her comics-writing debut. Melo has penciled a number of well-known series, including Star Wars, Birds of Prey, and Witchblade. The one-shot will be colored by Giuliano Peratelli and lettered by AndWorld Design. Melo also drew the standard cover; Collider can reveal a new variant cover by Skylar Partridge (Action Comics, Supergirl). Both covers will retail for $6.99 USD, and can be pre-ordered now from your local comics shop.

Who Is Andra in 'Masters of the Universe'?