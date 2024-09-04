The Masters of the Universe live-action movie at Amazon MGM Studios just got a bit more evil. Although the franchise's big bad Skeletor has yet to be cast, The Hollywood Reporter revealed the film has landed Community star Alison Brie as his villainous second-in-command Evil-Lyn. Originally played by Meg Foster in the 1987 film, she's a key member of the Evil Warriors with a command over dark magic that makes the witch a consistent threat to Eternia. Brie is set to join a cast that already features The Idea of You star Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role as He-Man alongside Riverdale's Camila Mendes as the captain of the royal guard and Prince Adam's potential love interest, Teela.

Attempts to revive the Masters of the Universe franchise on the big screen have been ongoing for decades, but Amazon's movie is inching closer to production than ever. Laika founder and Bumblebee helmer Travis Knight is set to direct the film from a screenplay penned by Chris Butler following drafts by David Callaham and brothers Aaron and Adam Nee. It's a solid foundation for a project that has been remarkably difficult to nail down, as shown by Netflix's cancelation of their movie with Kyle Allen last year. There's hope that cameras can begin rolling sooner rather than later as the studio tries to finally bring He-Man back to theaters in the summer of 2026.

No exact plot details have been revealed yet, but it's likely to follow a similar formula to typical Masters of the Universe stories based on the Mattel toy line introduced in the 1980s. The franchise largely revolves around Prince Adam, the heir to the throne of Eternia who secretly becomes the all-powerful He-Man when wielding the Sword of Power. In a land where good and evil are constantly at odds, He-Man and his allies stand against the darkest forces threatening Castle Grayskull and the entire planet, namely his archnemesis Skeletor and his armies. He's also taken on the Horde leader Hordak and, in the case of Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revolution, the technological menace, Motherboard.

'Masters of the Universe' Is New Territory for Brie

While she boasts an impressive resume to her name, a big-budget fantasy flick like Masters of the Universe is unfamiliar territory for Brie. She's best known for her comedy work, whether as the overachiever Annie in Community or as the struggling actress turned wrestler Zoya the Destroya in the criminally underrated sports series GLOW. More recently, she paired up with John Cena for the action comedy Freelance, though she's also taken on plenty of more dramatic roles like in the mystery series Apples Never Fall with Annette Bening and Sam Neill, smash hit workplace drama Mad Men, and in Emerald Fennell's Oscar winner Promising Young Woman. She's set to reunite with her old Greendale Community College colleagues in the Community movie whenever it finally comes out, but her turn as Evil-Lyn ensures she has a variety of exciting projects to look forward to.

Masters of the Universe is slated to hit theaters on June 5, 2026. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates as the film continues to fill out its cast.