Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel, Inc. have just announced some exciting news for fans of the Masters of the Universe franchise. Camila Mendes has been cast as Teela in the upcoming live-action film based on the beloved series. Mendes, best known for her role as Veronica Lodge in the TV show Riverdale, will star alongside Nicholas Galitzine, who will play the iconic character He-Man. The film is directed by Travis Knight, who has previously worked on movies like Bumblebee and Kubo and the Two Strings. The screenplay is written by Chris Butler, with an earlier draft by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee. While the plot is still a secret, the movie is naturally generating a lot of buzz due to its strong cast and creative team. Masters of the Universe is set to be released in theaters worldwide on June 5, 2026.

Mendes' career has been on the rise since her breakout role in Riverdale, which ended last year. She has also starred in the 2024 films Upgraded and Música, both produced by Amazon MGM Studios, as well as the 2022 Netflix comedy Do Revenge. Her new role as Teela in Masters of the Universe is on another tier to those, however, and should establish her as a big name in Hollywood.

What is 'Masters of the Universe' About?

Masters of the Universe is a popular franchise that has captivated audiences since the 1980s. The story takes place in the mystical land of Eternia, where the forces of good and evil are constantly at war. The hero of the tale is He-Man, a powerful warrior who wields the magical Sword of Power. He-Man's main mission is to protect Eternia from the evil villain Skeletor, who seeks to take control of Castle Grayskull and its ancient secrets.

The upcoming live-action film is expected to dive into the rich mythology of Masters of the Universe, providing both longtime fans and new viewers with an exciting adventure. Even though the exact plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is likely to stay true to the essence of the original series while adding new elements to keep the story exciting for new audiences. As we look forward to the movie’s release in 2026, it’s clear that Masters of the Universe is set to be a major event in the world of entertainment, bringing He-Man, Teela, and the epic battle for Eternia to life on the big screen. Stay tuned to Collider for more.