Get ready to meet the Eternian parents in Amazon's new Masters of the Universe movie. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley will play King Randor and Queen Marlena, parents to Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man, in the toy-based blockbuster. The film is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

The two are the latest cast members to join the fantasy blockbuster, which is the second live-action feature by stop-motion maestro Travis Knight, after 2018's Bumblebee. It is based on the 1980s (and beyond) toyline by Mattel, as well as its associated fiction, which includes a bevy of cartoons, comic books, and one ill-fated 1987 live-action feature. Purefoy is best known for his starring roles on Rome, The Following, and Hap and Leonard. He recently starred on The Veil and The Recruit, and is next set to play the father of the aristocratic Mitford sisters on the miniseries Outrageous. Riley, who is married to Wuthering Heights co-star Tom Hardy, has starred in Edge of Tomorrow, Olympus Has Fallen, and Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell. She most recently appeared in The Peripheral, Prime Video's adaptation of the William Gibson cyberpunk novel.

Who Are Randor and Marlena?

Image via Netflix

King Randor and Queen Marlena rule Eternia, an alien world of advanced technology, powerful magic, and strange creatures, from Castle Grayskull. Neither realizes that Grayskull's superhuman protector, He-Man, is secretly their son, Prince Adam, although Marlena has her suspicions. Early in his reign, Randor's rule was challenged by his half-brother, Keldor, whose dabblings in dark magic eventually transformed him into the skull-faced Skeletor, archnemesis of He-Man. In some incarnations of the Masters of the Universe lore, Marlena is actually Marlena Glenn, a human astronaut whose ship crash-landed on Eternia. With no way to get home, she fell in love with Eternian ruler Randor and became his queen. The pair are also the parents of Adora, who was abducted by the evil Horde as an infant and raised by them; eventually, she learned her true identity and gained powers similar to He-Man's as She-Ra.

In addition to Galitzine, Masters of the Universe will also star Camila Mendes as Teela, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. It was written by Chris Butler with an initial draft written by David Callaham, and Aaron and Adam Nee.

Masters of the Universe will debut in theaters on June 5, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.