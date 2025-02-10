Two new additions have been announced for the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie directed by Travis Knight. According to Deadline, Morena Baccarin will be portraying The Sorceress, while Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson will step into the shoes of Malcolm/Fisto. Fans of the toy brand related to Masters of the Universe will be familiar with these characters that will appear on the big screen next year. The cast of Travis Night's movie will also feature Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn. A new surge of popularity for He-Man, his allies and his enemies could take the box office by storm once Masters of the Universe premieres in 2026.

Masters of the Universe will bring the universe made popular by the Mattel toys to life on the big screen. Nicholas Galitzine has been cast as the titular hero in the upcoming adventure that will keep audience on the edge of their seat thanks to He-Man's quest. Not much is known about the premise of Masters of the Universe. Screenwriter Chris Butler is keeping the best reveals for when the adaptation premieres in theaters in the summer of 2026. Masters of the Universe will compete at the global box office with titles such as Avengers: Doomsday and Toy Story 5.

Morena Baccarin was recently seen as Tina in Millers in Marriage. However, the actress will always be popular thanks to her role as Vanessa Carlysle in the Deadpool franchise. As the love interest of the hero portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, Vanessa has appeared in every installment of the series. Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson has appeared in successful television shows such as Vikings: Valhalla, Succession and Game of Thrones. As the fearless Fisto, the artist from Iceland will surprise audiences once they can take a look at his presence on the big screen.

The Director of 'Masters of the Universe'

Image via 20th Century Fox

Travis Knight has been selected by Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel to direct Masters of the Universe. The filmmaker previously worked on Bumblebee, the Transformers spinoff that focused on the friendship between Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) and the titular robot. Barbie turned out to be a massive global box office hit for Mattel. The studio is looking to keep the momentum going with projects such as Masters of the Universe and an upcoming Hot Wheels adaptation. Time will tell if the company will strike gold again, or if He-Man's strength won't be enough to launc a new franchise for Amazon MGM Studios.

Masters of the Universe will premiere in theaters in the United States on June 5, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.