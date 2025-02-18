More actors have joined the cast of the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie developed by Amazon MGM Studios. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the adaptation will feature Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, and Christian Vunipola as Hussein. In other media, Ram-Man has been depicted as a member of the Heroic Warriors. The characters have been a part of the world of Masters of the Universe for years. The new casting announcements come as principal photography continues for the highly-anticipated project. Development on the Amazon MGM Studios production remains on track for the characters to hit the big screen next year.

Not much is known about the plot of Masters of the Universe. Mattel Films and Amazon MGM Studios are purposely being secret about the nature of He-Man's (Nicholas Galitzine) next adventure. The movie will be based on the popular toy line that eventually spawned an animated television series. Masters of the Universe is currently set to be released in theaters on June 5, 2026. The adaptation will only enjoy a couple of weeks at the box office before stories such as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Toy Story 5 potentially become tough competitors for ticket sales.

Masters of the Universe will be directed by Travis Knight. Before signing on to work on the adaptation that will bring He-Man and his friends to the big screen, the filmmaker was involved with the development of Bumblebee. The Transformers spinoff turned out to be a heartfelt adventure that proved that Travis Knight was more than ready to tackle major blockbusters. Masters of the Universe will give the filmmaker yet another opportunity to show the world why Amazon MGM Studios chose him to bring such iconic characters to life.

Who Are the New Cast Members of 'Masters of the Universe'?

Image via The Cannon Group, Inc.

Sasheer Zamata has been cast as Suzie in Masters of the Universe. The performer was recently seen as Jennifer Kale in Agatha All Along, the Marvel Cinematic Universe television series centered around the titular witch portrayed by Kathryn Hahn. Jon Xue Zhang is now set to portray Ram-Man in Masters of the Universe. The actor was part of the stunt team for stories such as Eternals and Hobbs & Shaw. The last new addition for the upcoming adaptation was Christian Vunipola as Hussein. The young artist is ready to be seen in the biggest project of his career so far thanks to Travis Knight's next story.

Masters of the Universe will premiere in theaters in the United States on June 5, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.