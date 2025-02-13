The excitement for the Nicholas Galitzine-led Masters of the Universe movie is high. The Travis Night-helmed movie is adding compelling performers to its cast consistently, to bring the universe made popular by the Mattel toys to life on the big screen. After the pathbreaking success of Barbie, which is also based on the Mattel toy line, it’ll be interesting to see how He-Man’s adventures unfold on the big screen. While details are scarce about the project, recently, actor Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, who will step into the shoes of Malcolm/Fisto in the upcoming movie, gave a very exciting filming update.

“We started prepping in November last year, filming starts I think in about a week or so…couple of weeks,” Jóhannesson revealed to Deadline in a recent conversation. The feature will see Prince Adam/He-Man seeking his Power Sword and fighting for his home planet, Eternia. Jóhannesson further teased some script details, revealing:

“Up until now it’s been a lot of weight lifting and rehearsing, but we’re about to get into it and we’ve got a really fun script that everyone in the cast loves. We can’t wait to get on set and perform it. That will be great.”

What To Expect From ‘Masters of the Universe’?