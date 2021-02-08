It is always such a delight to see Kevin Smith sharing what he's passionate about with his fans. This was very much the case when Smith previewed Bear McCreary's score for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation animated show this week. Smith serves as showrunner and executive producer on Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which springs from a partnership between Netflix and Mattel Television. Previously, we told you all about the incredible cast lined up for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, including Mark Hamill, Chris Wood, Lena Headey, Jason Mewes, Justin Long, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Stephen Root, and Diedrich Bader.

On Monday, Smith shared yet another essential piece of the Masters of the Universe: Revelation puzzle with us: The score. Now, this score gets an automatic seal of approval from Collider because it was created by McCreary, an Emmy and BAFTA-winning composer whose work you've probably heard on Outlander, Battlestar Galactica, and The Walking Dead. The Smith-hosted preview begins with the showrunner excitedly telling us all about McCreary's past work and sets up the bit of music we hear in the preview clip. The clip begins with a sneak peek of Wood, who voices the role of He-Man, saying one of the most famous Masters of the Universe catchphrases ("By the power of Grayskull!") before the clip launches into McCreary's truly epic score. Smith's glee over the music is palpable and make the entire preview experience all the more enjoyable. Even though we don't get to see any footage from Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Smith's reaction to the music is enough to get us even more hyped for this show.

Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen) are writing the series with Adam Bonnett (Descendants). Christopher Keenan (Justice League), Frederic Soulie (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) serve as executive producers. Per Netflix, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a series based on He-Man, Skeletor, Teela and the other classic characters of the Masters of the Universe franchise and "will focus on the unresolved storylines of the iconic characters, picking up where they left off decades ago."

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is coming soon to Netflix. See Kevin Smith's emotional preview of Bear McCreary's score below. For more, find out what's coming to Netflix in February.

