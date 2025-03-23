Camila Mendes stopped by the Collider Media Studio at SXSW earlier this month to promote her new Reality TV satire Idiotka, where she was asked about her next project—the latest live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe. Collider's Perri Nemiroff coaxed a few of the secrets of Grayskull out of Mendes in regard to her co-star, Nicholas Galitzine, who will be playing the iconic toy-box hero He-Man. When asked what makes Galitzine's performance unique, Mendes, who co-stars as He-Man's ally Teela, answered:

"I feel like if I were to tell you that, it would completely give away a huge plot point, but I think it'd be his sense of humor. He's very funny, very talented, and very funny."

Mendes went on to speak about her excitement to join a new superhero universe in its beginning stages as a live-action franchise, saying she's always dreamed of being part of a project like this. She told Nemiroff:

"Yeah, I mean, to be honest, I've always dreamed of being in a project like this, and there's something that is so special about it because it doesn't have the same fanbase as Marvel or DC. It feels like it's a fresh superhero universe. It hasn't really been reinvented in a long time. It's exciting to create this world and in a less pressured environment, if that makes sense. Then also, I think the project itself is just really fun and funny and has layers and beautiful arcs and stories. I love Teela's character so much, and I relate to her in so many ways that I can't really talk about, but I think that's all I can say about that."

What Else Do We Know About 'Masters of the Universe'?

Based on the 1980s toy line, cartoons, and comic books, Masters of the Universe stars Red, White and Royal Blue's Galitzine as Prince Adam, the scion of the royal rulers of planet Eternia. Unbeknownst to all but his closest friends, Adam can call upon the power of his family's royal seat, Castle Grayskull, and become Eternia's champion, He-Man.

His allies will include his parents, King Randor (James Purefoy, Rome), and Queen Marlena (Charlotte Riley, The Peripheral); captain of the guards Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba, Luther); and the warriors Fisto (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Captain America: Brave New World) and Ram-Man (Jon Xue Zhang, The Brothers Sun), plus Mendes' Teela. Opposing them will be Jared Leto (Morbius) as the skull-faced sorcerer Skeletor, Alison Brie (Community) as his second-in-command Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as cyborg enforcer Trap-Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Game of Thrones) as the bestial Goat Man, and Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as three-eyed bounty hunter Tri-Klops.

The plot will evidently involve traveling to Earth, much like the 1987 Masters of the Universe film, as Sasheer Zamata (Agatha All Along) will play a character named Suzie. The new film will be helmed by Travis Knight, making it his second live-action feature after Bumblebee.

Idiotka stars Anna Baryshnikov as Margarita Levlansky, the daughter of a Russian-Ukrainian immigrant family in West Hollywood who attempts to kickstart her career as a fashion designer by going on an exploitative reality show. Mendes plays the show's icy producer, Nicol Garcia; she also produces the film, which is the feature directorial debut of Nastasya Popov.

You'll have to see Galitzine's performance for yourself when Masters of the Universe muscles its way into theaters on June 5, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.