A brave hero wasn't strong enough to stop the forces of evil this time around, as Netflix has officially canceled the Masters of the Universe movie that had been in development for years, according to Variety. Kyle Allen was supposed to star as the titular hero, in a live-action adaptation that would've used the studio's resources to bring the world of He-Man to life in a way that hasn't been seen before. Adam and Aaron Nee were supposed to direct the movie, introducing a new version of the characters have entertained the world for decades.

While the film never began shooting, Netflix had already invested over $30 million in development costs, and the studio decided to pull the plug on the project before more money was lost. A recent decline in their subscriber count due to the saturated streaming market made the company panic, as they continue to implement strategies that could prevent them from investing in potentially unsuccessful projects. Added to that, the new conditions they have established for consumers when it comes to password sharing could be another reason as to why the studio is trying to budget their upcoming lineup differently.

The money that goes directly into streaming is one of the central points discussed at the center of the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strike. Both writers and performers are looking for their working conditions to improve, as they have failed to be compensated properly for the work they put into making a reality out of so many screenplays. Residuals haven't been adequately delivered ever since the streaming industry began to soar, in comparison to how cable residuals were a decent source of income for the people involved in the creation of the shows.

Mattel's Big Score

While it might be disappointing for Mattel to lose an adaptation of one of their biggest properties after so many resources and time had already been invested on it, it might turn out to be a positive outcome for them and the plans they have for the future. With the undeniable success Barbie has seen this summer, even before its official release in theaters, the toy company might consider launching the Masters of the Universe franchise on the big screen, instead of on a streaming platform. It remains to be seen which movie Mattel decides to develop next.

