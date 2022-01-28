From the streets of New York to the skies of Eternia.

It looks Netflix and Mattel Films have found their He-Man for their upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe film. The streamer announced today that they have cast West Side Story's Kyle Allen in the iconic role.

The new film will bring the classic 1980s animation franchise to life in live-action, with production set to begin this summer. The new Masters of the Universe film comes from Aaron and Adam Nee, who previously worked on The Lost City and Band of Robbers. The Nee brothers will direct the project, which they also co-wrote with David Callaham, with Allen leading the cast.

Masters of the Universe tells the story of an orphan named Adam who discovers that he is a prince of a faraway land. Along with this discovery, Adam finds out that he has a great destiny, to become the savior of the land he was stolen from as a child, and has to hone his power and skills in order to save his home from succumbing to evil.

Of the project, Robbie Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films said:

“Masters of the Universe is an iconic property that shaped the imaginations of an entire generation of kids with the message of becoming the best version of yourself. With our partners at Netflix, we look forward to showing audiences that anything can happen in Eternia. We are continuing to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can’t wait to see Kyle battle it out with Skeletor in this epic live-action saga."

“We’ve always been inspired by the fantastical world of Eternia,” the film's producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch added. “This movie has been 14 years in the making for us and our partners and we are so excited to tell an entirely new story for Masters of the Universe with the Nee Brothers and Dave Callaham for Mattel and Netflix and share it with a global audience.”

Brenner and Kevin McKeon are set to lead the project for Mattel Films. Black, Blumenthal, Tisch, and DeVon Franklin produce. This is not the first venture that Netflix has had into the universe of He-Man. Last summer, Mattel and Netflix premiered two new animated series that brought Eternia back from the 1980s. One of the series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, served as a direct continuation of the 1980s storyline, featuring a loaded voice cast including Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Netflix also saw serious success with She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, which rebooted the story of Adora, He-Man's sister.

No release date has yet been set for Masters of the Universe.

