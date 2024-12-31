Ever since Mattel Films' Barbie raced to $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office, the floodgates have opened for what appears to be a whirlwind of other such toy-based projects on the cinematic horizon. From a Bob the Builder production set to star Anthony Ramos and a Hot Wheels movie from Warner Bros. to upcoming projects for Polly Pocket, Uno, and Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, it's clear that Barbie's impact on the film world is as yet unquantifiably large.

The most exciting of all these upcoming projects - even more tantalizing than a movie about the Magic 8 Ball - is the long-awaited big-budget adaptation of Masters of the Universe. The He-Man series has produced countless spinoffs, sequels, and merchandising that has kept generations of fans entertained, with the IP certainly deserving of its time in the Hollywood spotlight. So, with all that in mind and a release date now set, here's a look at everything we know about Masters of the Universe so far.

Image via Netflix

Officially, the date set for the arrival of Masters of the Universe is June 5, 2026. The live-action adaptation joins an exciting list of movies already slated for that year, including Scream 7 in February, Mike Flanagan's Exorcist reboot in March, Avengers: Doomsday in May, the fifth installment in the Toy Story franchise in June, and Christopher Nolan's latest as-yet-untitled project starring the likes of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya.

5 Where Can You Watch 'Masters of the Universe'?

Image via Netflix

Although no official announcement has yet been made, it's expected that Masters of the Universe will first receive a theatrical release, considering the scale of the IP and the pulling power of the names involved. Once it has completed its theatrical run - in a month it is set to go up against Toy Story 5 and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow - Masters of the Universe will eventually make its way to Prime Video as a product of Amazon MGM Studios. You can rent or purchase Mattel's previous big-budget venture, Barbie, right now via the link below:

Buy or Rent on Prime

For those without a subscription, Prime Video can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month or can be bundled with the rest of Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Ads can also be removed from the service for an additional $2.99 per month. However, by the time Masters of the Universe is set to hit the platform, expect these prices to have changed.

4 Is There a Trailer for 'Masters of the Universe'?

Image via Netflix

Of course, given the movie is still in the early stages of development, no trailer has yet been released for Masters of the Universe. Shooting, reported to be taking place in London, England, has not yet begun, and an official start date is not known. Once more information arrives, there will be a better chance of predicting the window within which we will receive our first trailer. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

3 Who Will Star in 'Masters of the Universe'?

Close

Nicholas Galitzine He-Man/Prince Adam of Eternia Idris Elba Man-At-Arms/Duncan Camila Mendes Teela Alison Brie Evil-Lyn

Given the movie's long road through development hell in which the project was passed through both Sony and Netflix, many names have come and gone. With Noah Centineo exiting the Sony version project for unspecified reasons in 2021 and even icon Dolph Lundgren suggested for a return at one point, Masters of the Universe has taken plenty of time to settle on its first concrete castings. Alas, some names are finally confirmed, with the biggest of them, of course, He-Man himself. The role of He-Man has gone to rising star Nicholas Galitzine, with this the biggest role yet in his burgeoning career. Not only will the young actor be playing the role of He-Man but also his alter ego Prince Adam, with this a massive test for the promising performer after recent well-received appearances in the likes of The Idea of You, Purple Hearts, and Red, White & Royal Blue.

Joining Galitzine in the cast of Masters of the Universe are Luther and The Office's Idris Elba, who will be portraying Duncan, aka He-Man's comrade Man-at-Arms; Community's own Alison Brie as Skeletor's right-hand woman Evil-Lin; and Riverdale's Camila Mendes as Prince Adam's Royal Guard Captain and personal sorceress, Teela. The biggest role yet to be cast is that of He-Man's arch nemesis Skeletor, with several names swirling around the rumor mill, with some reports suggesting Amazon has offered the role to Jared Leto. To find out when any announcement is made regarding Skeletor's or any other castings, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.

2 What Is 'Masters of the Universe' About?

Image via Netflix

Expected to be a whole origin story for the He-Man brand following many previous spin-offs and sequels, the upcoming Masters of the Universe will be the widest-reaching media adaptation of Mattel's franchise and therefore will require the full blank page treatment. Although exact plot details have not been confirmed, and despite many iterations of the script having been penned over the past two decades, an early synopsis for the movie has already been dropped via Deadline:

"The movie follows ten-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe."

1 Who Is Making 'Masters of the Universe'?

After several directors, from John Woo to Wicked's Jon M. Chu, had previously been touted for the driver's seat, the man at the helm of Masters of the Universe has now been confirmed as Bumblebee's Travis Knight. With an initial draft of a script written by David Callaham, and Aaron and Adam Nee, final writing credits have gone to the two-time Oscar nominee Chris Butler. Producers on the project include Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner, and Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch.