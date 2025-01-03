Nicholas Galitzine is definitely one of the most in-demand actors of this generation. While he has been in the public eye since 2014, Galitzine rose to greater prominence in the years between 2020 and 2024, with starring roles from one project to another including in the romantic drama Purple Hearts, the absurd teen comedy Bottoms, the queer rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue, the romantic dramedy The Idea of You, and the historical drama series Mary & George. He can next be seen as He-Man in the Masters of the Universe reboot, which is set for a 2026 release. Speaking about the upcoming feature, Galitzine revealed that the Prime Video live-action adaptation will be "quite different" from the 1980s animated series, titled He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Based on the toy line by Mattel (the same company that brought us Barbie), Masters of the Universe has already received different iterations in the past decades, from video games and television shows to movies and several comic series. It also won't be the first time the franchise will be receiving the live-action treatment, with Dolph Lundgren having previously played He-Man back in 1987. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter about the comparison between Travis Knight's live-action adaptation and the old animated series, Galitzine told the outlet:

"Look, what I will say is our version is quite different from the original animation, which we all agree was camp within its own right and worked so well for the time. But there’s been a couple of iterations, obviously since there was the Revelation version of Master of the Universe, and the comics themselves. And we’re very much treating our script as as Bible, you know. But it’s kind of amazing to hear what this show meant to a lot of people. It was really formative for a lot of people, so it’s exciting to do something that will have a nostalgia element as well as hopefully attract a bunch of new fans."

