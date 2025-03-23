Production of the upcoming live-action reboot of Masters of the Universe, based on Mattel's popular line of action figures, is well underway. Set photos have emerged confirming a major plot element that’s left fans disappointed and confused. As reported by Slash Film, the set photos show star Nicholas Galitzine on set as Prince Adam on what looks to be modern-day planet Earth. Prince Adam's presence on contemporary Earth is an interesting reveal, and it's become a controversial talking point among fans, as the new reboot, once again, takes Prince Adam/He-Man out of Eternia. One of the major criticisms of the 1987 live-action Masters of the Universe film concerned the setting of the majority of the movie on planet Earth, rather than Eternia. It's time to unpack how it appears the new reboot of Masters of the Universe might repeat a major mistake that the previous film made almost forty years ago.

Prince Adam Is Stranded on Planet Earth in 'Masters of the Universe'

Image via Filmation Associates & Mattel

According to the released plot synopsis for the new Masters of the Universe reboot, a young Prince Adam is stranded on planet Earth and separated from the Power Sword, which is his one remaining link to his homeworld of Eternia. After growing up on Earth for two decades, he recovers his sword and must return to Eternia to defeat the evil Skeletor (Jared Leto) and save his homeland. The set photos that surfaced online show Galitzine's Adam brandishing He-Man's Power Sword and getting arrested by police. The images have fans feeling antsy because, historically, He-Man's adventures typically take place in the fictional world of Eternia, which is home to all manner of fantastical creatures, races, and characters.

How the New 'Masters of the Universe' Film Might be Repeating the Same Mistake as the 1987 Version