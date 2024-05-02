The Big Picture After years of setbacks, Masters of the Universe will hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

The film's logline teases Prince Adam becoming He-Man to defend Eternia from Skeletor.

Mattel is eager to replicate the success of the Barbie movie, which was the highest-grossing film of 2023.

After years of delays, cancellations, and being passed around to different studios, the live-action film reboot for Masters of the Universe finally has an official release date. Deadline reported that Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films have their eyes set on a summer 2026 release date, with the hopes of bringing the most powerful man in the universe to a brand-new audience.

Masters of the Universe's official logline reads: "The movie follows ten-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe." The film will be directed by Travis Knight, known for his work in 2018's Bumblebee, and will be written by Kubo and the Two Strings' Chris Butler. At the moment, an official cast list has yet to be announced, or potential actors who could be involved in the project.

Mattel has been pushing to bring more of its IP to life after the success of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. The summer blockbuster was the highest-grossing film of 2023, earning over $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office. The film was nominated and won numerous accolades, including "Best Original Song" during the 2024 Academy Awards.

'Masters of the Universe' Finally Escapes Development Hell History

Masters of the Universe has been in the works since 2007 and was stuck in development hell for years. Warner Bros and Sony attempted to bring this project to life in the past, but nothing came to fruition. Multiple names were attached to the project, such as Kung Fu Panda's John Stevenson and Crazy Rich Asians's Jon M. Chu. Noah Centineo was once confirmed to play the lead character but has exited the project in 2021 for unspecified reasons.

Last year, Netflix canceled its plans for a Masters of the Universe project after investing $30 million. American Horror Story actor, Kyle Allen was set to star in the film, but it's currently unknown if he will be involved in this Amazon project.

Masters of the Universe is scheduled to hit theaters on June 5, 2026. Stay tuned for more updates as the film nears its release date.